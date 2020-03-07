GOLDEN SNOWBALL: WSYR in Syracuse accepts WROC’s challenge for friendly weather team wager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Rochester and Syracuse are running a close 1-2 for the title of “Snowiest City”. While not everyone is overly excited to win such a title, it’s a badge of honor if you’re part of a weather team.

WROC’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil reached out to sister station WSYR in Syracuse, led by Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske. Here’s video of Eric’s challenge:

Syracuse is ready to play ball. Here’s Jim’s response:

Rochester currently holds a slight lead of roughly half a foot more snow than Syracuse, not exactly safe considering we have a lot of March and all of April still yet to go.

Should WROC hold on to the lead, they’ll need your help deciding which local garbage plate represents Rochester best so they can send a parting gift to our friends in Syracuse.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.