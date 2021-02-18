Google Maps adds new feature that allows you to pay for parking and transit in app

FAIRFAX, CA – DECEMBER 13: The Google Maps app is seen on an Apple iPhone 4S on December 13, 2012 in Fairfax, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Google Maps has released a new feature that enables you to pay for parking and transit from within the app.

To access the feature, all you have to do is connect your Google Pay account to Google Maps.

Here’s how it works: Once you’re parked in metered parking, simply tap on the “Pay for Parking” button that appears and enter your meter number and the amount of time — without ever touching the meter. You can extend your parking time from within the app, as well.

The feature also enables you to pay for transit through more than 80 transit agencies around the world, according to a press release.

“When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account,” the release reads.

The pay-for-parking feature is available Wednesday for Android in 400-plus global cities. An iOS rollout is coming soon. The transit feature will be available “in coming weeks.”