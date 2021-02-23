GOP hostile amendment fails, Governor Cuomo still holds emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Lawmakers returned to Albany Monday. It was the first time since a Times-Union report last week uncovered a federal investigation looking into Governor Cuomo’s Coronavirus Task Force’s handling of COVID-19 death data in state nursing homes.

State Senator Tom O’Mara joined Senate and Assembly Republican colleagues at a press conference before the Senate convened. Sen. O’Mara spoke along with Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt who announced he would try to force a vote on a repeal of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency powers.

Later in the day, Sen. Ortt introduced a hostile amendment to a bill calling for the removal of those power. However, it failed along party lines.

“It’s clear that Governor Cuomo has abused his emergency powers, thwarted legislative oversight, engaged in a cover-up, and has extorted at least one member of the Legislature who has dared to speak out. But the Senate Democrat supermajority still remains afraid to take any meaningful action to immediately, fully, and effectively restore the Legislature’s decision-making authority and responsibility. Now they want to hide behind yet another Commission so they can go on avoiding responsibility and continue protecting the Cuomo administration.” State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) NYS Senate

Governor cuomo held a COVID-19 press briefing Monday. The DOJ investigation into his administration came up. The governor said they’ve been complying with the inquiry and will continue doing so.