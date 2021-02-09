Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Tessica Brown went viral on Instagram after she posted a video about, in her words, a “bad idea” that led her to use an industrial strength spray adhesive to hold down her hairstyle.

Brown posted to her Instagram on Feb. 3rd, informing her followers and many others about what happened to her hair after she sprayed heavy duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray, Got2B glued hairspray.

She says her hair has been stuck in the hairstyle shown in the video for a month.

“My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said, slapping her hands on the top of her head to prove it. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

On Feb. 6, Brown posted on her Instagram page a picture of St. Bernard’s Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, where she said she spent hours in the emergency room in hopes of getting the hardened adhesive removed from her hair.

Healthcare workers sent her home with acetone and sterile water to loosen the adhesive, which she said only burned her scalp and hardened moments later.

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said in a statement. “This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

They emphasized that the spray adhesive states on the warning label to “not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” the company said.

Her video caught the attention of many celebrities who reposted her video and also followed her Instagram page to receive updates on her journey to adhesive-free hair.

Brown started a GoFundMe page that has exceeded the $1500 goal for help towards her medical expenses.

After an unsuccessful experience in the emergency room, she is now looking into suing the adhesive company alleging that the labels on their products are misleading because they don’t specifically mention hair, sources told TMZ.