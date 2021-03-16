Gov. Cuomo announced more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

(WETM) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one COVID vaccine dose and 134,536 doses have been administered across the state in the last 24 hours. In the last week, there have been more than 1 million doses.

“Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to reach all those New Yorkers who are presently eligible for the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “We still have a long way to go. Vaccine skepticism and barriers in making appointments and then getting to the site continue to impede many New Yorkers from getting vaccinated, and that is why we are persistent in our outreach. Millions more doses still need to be administered across the state, but because we are New York tough, we will get the job done.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                 

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.               

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 6,834,384

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 134,536

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,036,904

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 22.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.8%             

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region281,0995,524142,4673,336
Central New York251,8963,404138,5773,997
Finger Lakes289,2695,779150,3132,842
Long Island520,6939,831289,9226,146
Mid-Hudson437,4519,349221,1534,435
Mohawk Valley125,0202,49767,5891,735
New York City2,076,14937,3361,037,11928,083
North Country143,1511,33481,2652,099
Southern Tier154,6433,09782,1302,668
Western New York297,2434,706164,8762,518
Statewide4,576,61482,8572,375,41157,859
 
               		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14455,365339,790795,1557,336,265

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.          

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.         

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story