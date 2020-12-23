Gov. Cuomo announces $19 million water quality grant for infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced that $19 million in federal grant funding is available to municipalities through the Consolidated Funding Application for infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality. This funding is made available through two programs: the Green Innovation Grant Program and Engineering Planning Grant Program.

Funding through the Green Innovation Grant Program will support projects aimed at improving water quality and mitigating the effects of climate change through green stormwater infrastructure and energy and water efficiency efforts.

The Engineering Planning Grant Program funding will help municipalities pay for the initial planning of water quality projects.

“Clean water and strong infrastructure are important backbones of any thriving community and New York has worked hard to ensure localities have the resources they need to strengthen and prepare their water systems for the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this funding in hand, our local partners will be able to pursue projects which not only ensure communities have access to clean water, but utilize cutting-edge green technologies to complete them and improve water management overall.”

The Environmental Facilities Corporation and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will evaluate and score all projects for which applications are received based on several factors, including:

Level of water quality protection or enhancement

Financial need

Readiness of the community to proceed expeditiously with the project

Applications for both the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP) and the Engineering Planning Grant Program (EPG) funding must be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application website by 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2021.

To date, more than $200 million in GIGP and EPG grant funding has been made available to address clean water challenges in New York communities. The grant funding builds upon the more than $3.5 billion in funding dedicated to clean water initiatives.