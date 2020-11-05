Gov. Cuomo calls COVID-19 numbers in New York State a “caution flag”

(WIVB) – New York State’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.59 percent, a press release from Gov. Cuomo’s office said Wednesday.
The positive testing rate in the state’s “focus zone” areas is 2.69 percent. The state’s positivity outside of all focus zones is 1.42 percent.
There were 14 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Tuesday.
“The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough.”
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|Central New York
|2.2%
|2.5%
|2.7%
|Finger Lakes
|2.5%
|2.3%
|2.9%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|1.8%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.6%
|2.4%
|2.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.7%
|1.6%
|0.6%
|New York City
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1.3%
|North Country
|2.4%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|2.1%
|3.0%
|3.4%
