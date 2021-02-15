Gov. Cuomo extends closing time to 11 p.m. for gyms/fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and SLA-licensed businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Cuomo has signed an executive order extending the closing times for more businesses across New York State to 11 p.m.

The curfew is now extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and other State Liquor Authority-licensed businesses, according to the governor’s office.

This change is effective February 14.

The governor says the curfew extension is a result of declining COVID-19 related hospitalizations and infection rates.

“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly.” “Accordingly, I have already signed an Executive Order to move the closing times for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m. statewide, and now we will do the same for gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and any other location with an SLA license. As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

This move comes after the governor extended bar and restaurant closing times in New York from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. earlier this week.