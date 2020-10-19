Gov. Cuomo: Movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen at 25 percent capacity on Oct. 23

(WIVB) – Movie theaters outside of New York City will finally have the green light to reopen on Oct. 23- with some precautions in place.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his Saturday afternoon press conference.
Movie theaters will be limited to 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people per screen.
Only regions that are below 2 percent COVID-19 positivity on their 14-day average will be able to have movie theaters open. Movie theaters will not be able to be open in “cluster zones”.
LATEST STORIES:
- We have millions more rapid virus tests, but are results reported?
- 15 days until 2020 presidential election: Biden, Trump campaigns focus on key states
- Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks
- Confirmed world coronavirus infections surpass 40 million, according to Johns Hopkins University
- President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in battleground states