Gov. Cuomo: Movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen at 25 percent capacity on Oct. 23

(WIVB) – Movie theaters outside of New York City will finally have the green light to reopen on Oct. 23- with some precautions in place.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his Saturday afternoon press conference.

Movie theaters will be limited to 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people per screen.

Only regions that are below 2 percent COVID-19 positivity on their 14-day average will be able to have movie theaters open. Movie theaters will not be able to be open in “cluster zones”.

