Gov. Cuomo: New York State reviewing new CDC masking guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the Centers for Disease Control’s new COVID-19 masking guidance Thursday, saying it was under review by state health officials.
“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said. “We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”
Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement, Thursday, saying:
“We are pleased to see the new scientific guidance shows that fully vaccinated people may safely go without wearing masks or maintaining social distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. This is welcome news, and we know that many in our community are looking to shed their masks when it is safe and effective to do so. We encourage the Governor and the state Department of Health to adjust New York’s mask mandate to reflect the latest guidance from the CDC. While the mandate was essential to slowing the spread of the virus and protecting our health and safety, we now have another, even more powerful tool. Vaccination works, and the CDC recognizes that. We believe New York State should as well.”