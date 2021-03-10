Gov. Cuomo: NY is making “significant progress” in vaccination rate, keeping infection rate down

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday for the government's failings in the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, but avoided giving out hints on whether he will make another run for the presidency next year.

Speaking for the first time since his two sentences were annulled by a top judge on Monday, the leftist leader that governed between 2003 and 2010 said Bolsonaro must be stopped from getting reelected, but added the choice of the Workers' Party candidate will come only “at the appropriate time.”