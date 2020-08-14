Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State.

“On the numbers it’s been extraordinary, so congratulations to New Yorkers because their actions created this result,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the other states are seeing real trouble we are doing very well – we have to protect the progress from outside our borders and continue to enforce compliance within our state among establishments.”

Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,332 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 12 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s observed violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 1
  • Manhattan – 4
  • Queens – 2
  • Nassau – 5

Friday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 554 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 86
  • Hospital Counties – 28
  • Number ICU – 127 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 73,997 (+90)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,232

Of the 85,455 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 727 or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.7%0.6%
Central New York0.8%1.0%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.7%0.8%
Long Island0.9%0.6%0.8%
Mid-Hudson1.0%0.8%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.4%0.6%
New York City0.8%1.0%0.9%
North Country0.1%0.1%0.3%
Southern Tier0.3%0.5%0.6%
Western New York0.5%0.7%0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 727 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 424,167 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 424,167 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6393
Allegany800
Broome1,16512
Cattaraugus1690
Cayuga1631
Chautauqua2600
Chemung1873
Chenango2180
Clinton1301
Columbia5511
Cortland970
Delaware1070
Dutchess4,65515
Erie9,06431
Essex571
Franklin540
Fulton3033
Genesee2844
Greene2960
Hamilton80
Herkimer2780
Jefferson1431
Lewis470
Livingston1782
Madison4192
Monroe5,12243
Montgomery1812
Nassau43,84045
Niagara1,5246
NYC229,534367
Oneida2,1896
Onondaga3,64619
Ontario3661
Orange11,2177
Orleans2990
Oswego2646
Otsego1180
Putnam1,4572
Rensselaer7853
Rockland13,9818
Saratoga7828
Schenectady1,0928
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca931
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben3032
Suffolk44,04558
Sullivan1,4910
Tioga1951
Tompkins2362
Ulster2,0865
Warren3120
Washington2600
Wayne2652
Westchester36,40245
Wyoming1180
Yates580

Thursday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens1

