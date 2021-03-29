Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers have kept themselves and their families safe and remained vigilant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even as we vaccinate more people every day, everyone should continue practicing the behaviors that keep them safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our distribution network stands at the ready to accept and administer an increase in vaccine supply, but New Yorkers should remember the positivity rate is a function of what they do to slow the spread. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools to help us fight the virus, and they work. We’re going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but there’s work to be done before we defeat the COVID beast once and for all.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 259,945
- Total Positive – 8,201
- Percent Positive – 3.15%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.41%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,578 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 617
- Hospital Counties – 48
- Number ICU – 896 (-17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 552 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 159,846 (+543)
- Deaths – 76
- Total Deaths – 40,266
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|108
|0.01%
|31%
|Central New York
|42
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|147
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|817
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|531
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|42
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|2,620
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|67
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|185
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,578
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|210
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|178
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|243
|40%
|Long Island
|852
|652
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|400
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|70
|25%
|New York City
|2,588
|1,991
|22%
|North Country
|58
|30
|49%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|43%
|Statewide
|5,842
|4,180
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.18%
|2.24%
|2.33%
|Central New York
|0.91%
|0.97%
|1.00%
|Finger Lakes
|1.89%
|1.93%
|2.00%
|Long Island
|4.41%
|4.34%
|4.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.74%
|4.82%
|4.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.73%
|1.79%
|1.69%
|New York City
|4.18%
|4.18%
|4.26%
|North Country
|1.31%
|1.29%
|1.45%
|Southern Tier
|0.64%
|0.68%
|0.69%
|Western New York
|2.78%
|2.78%
|2.97%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.37%
|3.41%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.69%
|4.75%
|4.78%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.51%
|4.42%
|Manhattan
|2.86%
|2.92%
|2.95%
|Queens
|5.03%
|5.02%
|5.01%
|Staten Island
|4.84%
|5.03%
|4.84%
Of the 1,826,545 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,351
|75
|Allegany
|3,003
|3
|Broome
|16,393
|52
|Cattaraugus
|4,734
|22
|Cayuga
|5,577
|9
|Chautauqua
|7,834
|17
|Chemung
|6,766
|26
|Chenango
|2,750
|27
|Clinton
|4,111
|34
|Columbia
|3,639
|7
|Cortland
|3,378
|6
|Delaware
|1,863
|17
|Dutchess
|25,530
|130
|Erie
|72,357
|508
|Essex
|1,428
|6
|Franklin
|2,278
|5
|Fulton
|3,715
|15
|Genesee
|4,739
|16
|Greene
|2,920
|14
|Hamilton
|292
|0
|Herkimer
|4,745
|10
|Jefferson
|5,176
|15
|Lewis
|2,274
|17
|Livingston
|3,770
|6
|Madison
|4,069
|22
|Monroe
|56,049
|195
|Montgomery
|3,514
|13
|Nassau
|165,095
|614
|Niagara
|16,309
|70
|NYC
|815,769
|3,903
|Oneida
|20,692
|51
|Onondaga
|33,978
|99
|Ontario
|6,262
|29
|Orange
|42,328
|261
|Orleans
|2,570
|3
|Oswego
|6,530
|23
|Otsego
|2,845
|30
|Putnam
|9,330
|52
|Rensselaer
|9,856
|32
|Rockland
|42,932
|191
|Saratoga
|13,162
|61
|Schenectady
|11,677
|35
|Schoharie
|1,389
|5
|Schuyler
|917
|7
|Seneca
|1,773
|3
|St. Lawrence
|5,890
|14
|Steuben
|5,847
|16
|Suffolk
|179,524
|711
|Sullivan
|5,393
|23
|Tioga
|3,077
|11
|Tompkins
|3,831
|24
|Ulster
|11,683
|92
|Warren
|3,132
|16
|Washington
|2,620
|30
|Wayne
|4,781
|25
|Westchester
|118,001
|492
|Wyoming
|3,046
|9
|Yates
|1,051
|2
Yesterday, 76 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,266. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|9
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|4
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Tompkins
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|5