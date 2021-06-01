Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our numbers have been trending in the right direction — reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic — and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done,” Governor Cuomo said. “I encourage those who haven’t yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 140,392
  • Total Positive – 870
  • Percent Positive – 0.62%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.73%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,143 (-26)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -218
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 144
  • Number ICU – 267 (-37)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 158 (-20)
  • Total Discharges – 182,014 (+147)
  • Deaths – 12
  • Total Deaths – 42,677

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region24020813%
Central New York22518816%
Finger Lakes39722543%
Long Island83757531%
Mid-Hudson64336943%
Mohawk Valley976632%
New York City2,4061,79825%
North Country532553%
Southern Tier1156345%
Western New York54333139%
Statewide5,5563,84831%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, May 26, 2021Thursday, May 27, 2021Friday, May 28, 2021
Capital Region1.06%0.99%0.97%
Central New York1.49%1.48%1.46%
Finger Lakes2.09%1.87%1.77%
Long Island0.67%0.64%0.62%
Mid-Hudson0.72%0.71%0.67%
Mohawk Valley1.04%0.94%0.96%
New York City0.62%0.59%0.57%
North Country1.12%1.05%1.08%
Southern Tier0.58%0.54%0.52%
Western New York1.35%1.20%1.15%
Statewide0.81%0.76%0.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, May 26, 2021Thursday, May 27, 2021Friday, May 28, 2021
Bronx0.63%0.63%0.59%
Kings0.73%0.65%0.60%
New York0.39%0.38%0.37%
Queens0.66%0.63%0.61%
Richmond0.77%0.80%0.85%

Of the 2,083,911 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6217
Allegany3,5296
Broome18,5423
Cattaraugus5,6948
Cayuga6,3078
Chautauqua8,9107
Chemung7,69710
Chenango3,4664
Clinton4,8270
Columbia4,0443
Cortland3,8755
Delaware2,3522
Dutchess29,3809
Erie89,21939
Essex1,5891
Franklin2,5426
Fulton4,3953
Genesee5,4183
Greene3,3951
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1623
Jefferson6,06810
Lewis2,7834
Livingston4,4934
Madison4,5396
Monroe68,31077
Montgomery4,2470
Nassau183,14537
Niagara19,9569
NYC933,506338
Oneida22,45921
Onondaga38,64347
Ontario7,3770
Orange48,13219
Orleans3,1092
Oswego7,5694
Otsego3,4412
Putnam10,5733
Rensselaer11,1861
Rockland46,8356
Saratoga15,29111
Schenectady13,14310
Schoharie1,6871
Schuyler1,0531
Seneca2,0010
St. Lawrence6,6093
Steuben6,8985
Suffolk200,39360
Sullivan6,6347
Tioga3,7889
Tompkins4,3103
Ulster13,8643
Warren3,6344
Washington3,1303
Wayne5,7392
Westchester129,34229
Wyoming3,5711
Yates1,1760

Friday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,677. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Kings3
Manhattan1
Onondaga1
Oswego1
Richmond1
Sullivan1
Westchester2

