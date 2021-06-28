Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win us the war against the COVID-19 beast. It is safe, effective, free and readily available to New Yorkers across the state. If you haven’t already, take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and get your shot today,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now is the time to do so and get back to living life the way it’s intended to be lived – fully and together.”



Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 84,292

· Total Positive – 346

· Percent Positive – 0.41%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.38%

· Patient Hospitalization – 330 (-41)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 31

· Patients in ICU – 85 (-7)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 43 (-2)

· Total Discharges – 184,693 (+80)

· Deaths – 4

· Total Deaths – 42,961

· Total vaccine doses administered – 21,021,587

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,120

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 446,962

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, June 24, 2021 Friday, June 25, 2021 Saturday, June 26, 2021 Capital Region 0.42% 0.36% 0.31% Central New York 0.46% 0.41% 0.49% Finger Lakes 0.44% 0.40% 0.39% Long Island 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% Mid-Hudson 0.34% 0.33% 0.34% Mohawk Valley 0.34% 0.33% 0.36% New York City 0.35% 0.36% 0.39% North Country 0.61% 0.63% 0.66% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.44% 0.44% Western New York 0.20% 0.21% 0.26% Statewide 0.36% 0.36% 0.38%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, June 24, 2021 Friday, June 25, 2021 Saturday, June 26, 2021 Bronx 0.33% 0.33% 0.33% Kings 0.33% 0.36% 0.38% New York 0.28% 0.29% 0.31% Queens 0.37% 0.35% 0.39% Richmond 0.71% 0.74% 0.79%



Saturday, 346 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,650. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,729 1 Allegany 3,562 1 Broome 18,650 2 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,344 2 Chautauqua 8,961 2 Chemung 7,780 0 Chenango 3,511 0 Clinton 4,846 1 Columbia 4,073 1 Cortland 3,933 2 Delaware 2,392 1 Dutchess 29,504 3 Erie 89,651 13 Essex 1,595 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,426 0 Genesee 5,440 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 315 0 Herkimer 5,205 2 Jefferson 6,166 3 Lewis 2,821 2 Livingston 4,529 0 Madison 4,570 0 Monroe 69,130 6 Montgomery 4,255 1 Nassau 183,926 19 Niagara 20,056 1 NYC 939,546 198 Oneida 22,653 3 Onondaga 39,020 13 Ontario 7,410 0 Orange 48,398 3 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,639 2 Otsego 3,467 1 Putnam 10,626 1 Rensselaer 11,247 3 Rockland 47,011 4 Saratoga 15,403 2 Schenectady 13,217 1 Schoharie 1,697 1 Schuyler 1,082 1 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,662 1 Steuben 6,968 1 Suffolk 201,368 26 Sullivan 6,691 2 Tioga 3,840 0 Tompkins 4,358 1 Ulster 13,926 1 Warren 3,670 0 Washington 3,166 1 Wayne 5,794 1 Westchester 129,830 16 Wyoming 3,585 0 Yates 1,180 0



Saturday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Oswego 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

Saturday, 18,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 59,643 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: