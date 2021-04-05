Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York was hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, and the people of this state got through it by being smart and following the facts and the science,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the new variants, we know there is more work to do to keep everyone safe: wear masks, socially distance and follow the health guidelines. In the meantime we are vaccinating as many people as possible and doing it equitably – which will go a long way toward keeping New Yorkers safe. There is light at the end of the tunnel – let’s continue being smart so we get there together.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 225,411

Total Positive – 7,467

Percent Positive – 3.31%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,373 (-118)

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.56%

Patients Newly Admitted – 535

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 882 (-20)

Number ICU with Intubation – 562 (-5)

Total Discharges – 164,086 (+621)

Deaths – 59

Total Deaths – 40,756

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 100 0.01% 31% Central New York 42 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 145 0.01% 41% Long Island 756 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 521 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 69 0.01% 38% New York City 2,418 0.03% 32% North Country 22 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 67 0.01% 51% Western New York 233 0.02% 36% Statewide 4,373 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 239 206 18% Central New York 262 171 33% Finger Lakes 397 230 41% Long Island 851 640 24% Mid-Hudson 681 386 42% Mohawk Valley 97 73 21% New York City 2,570 1,912 25% North Country 57 31 48% Southern Tier 126 70 45% Western New York 545 321 39% Statewide 5,825 4,040 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.32% 2.30% 2.27% Central New York 1.16% 1.17% 1.21% Finger Lakes 2.27% 2.36% 2.40% Long Island 4.52% 4.47% 4.40% Mid-Hudson 4.84% 4.82% 4.78% Mohawk Valley 1.64% 1.59% 1.55% New York City 4.32% 4.34% 4.26% North Country 1.61% 1.51% 1.63% Southern Tier 0.80% 0.79% 0.77% Western New York 4.04% 4.03% 4.44% Statewide 3.59% 3.59% 3.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.85% 4.72% 4.73% Brooklyn 4.41% 4.41% 4.39% Manhattan 3.07% 2.99% 2.91% Queens 5.00% 4.93% 4.87% Staten Island 5.26% 5.33% 5.28%

Of the 1,890,420 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,855 56 Allegany 3,067 7 Broome 16,783 37 Cattaraugus 4,877 16 Cayuga 5,649 2 Chautauqua 8,000 12 Chemung 6,907 17 Chenango 2,879 13 Clinton 4,274 24 Columbia 3,723 9 Cortland 3,441 7 Delaware 2,013 12 Dutchess 26,573 123 Erie 75,876 476 Essex 1,460 3 Franklin 2,326 3 Fulton 3,839 15 Genesee 4,853 19 Greene 3,009 10 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,802 5 Jefferson 5,274 17 Lewis 2,351 6 Livingston 3,848 10 Madison 4,146 8 Monroe 57,538 188 Montgomery 3,672 19 Nassau 170,179 644 Niagara 16,900 100 NYC 847,783 3,688 Oneida 20,938 22 Onondaga 34,629 98 Ontario 6,435 17 Orange 44,048 155 Orleans 2,629 7 Oswego 6,687 18 Otsego 2,978 15 Putnam 9,729 50 Rensselaer 10,181 44 Rockland 44,150 98 Saratoga 13,668 69 Schenectady 11,951 34 Schoharie 1,443 9 Schuyler 949 1 Seneca 1,805 3 St. Lawrence 5,984 15 Steuben 6,021 18 Suffolk 185,345 700 Sullivan 5,691 27 Tioga 3,190 19 Tompkins 3,944 12 Ulster 12,271 66 Warren 3,234 3 Washington 2,725 11 Wayne 4,917 16 Westchester 121,507 383 Wyoming 3,116 9 Yates 1,064 2

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: