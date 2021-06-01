Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that the statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.71% Saturday, a new record low.

“New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re providing new and innovative incentives—including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery—to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population. It’s absolutely critical for us to rebuild our state, reopen our economy and put New Yorkers back to work, so I urge everyone who has not taken the shot to get vaccinated today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 122,737

Total Positive – 785

Percent Positive – 0.64%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.71%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,068 (-75)

Patients Newly Admitted – 115

Patients in ICU – 260 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 155 (-3)

Total Discharges – 182,175 (+161)

Deaths – 18

Total Deaths – 42,696

Total vaccine doses administered – 18,996,617

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,851

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 618,818

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 56.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, May 27, 2021 Friday, May 28, 2021 Saturday, May 29, 2021 Capital Region 0.99% 0.97% 0.93% Central New York 1.48% 1.46% 1.50% Finger Lakes 1.87% 1.77% 1.68% Long Island 0.64% 0.62% 0.64% Mid-Hudson 0.71% 0.67% 0.64% Mohawk Valley 0.94% 0.96% 0.98% New York City 0.59% 0.57% 0.54% North Country 1.05% 1.08% 0.93% Southern Tier 0.54% 0.52% 0.53% Western New York 1.20% 1.15% 1.14% Statewide 0.76% 0.73% 0.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, May 27, 2021 Friday, May 28, 2021 Saturday, May 29, 2021 Bronx 0.63% 0.59% 0.58% Kings 0.65% 0.60% 0.56% New York 0.38% 0.37% 0.35% Queens 0.63% 0.61% 0.57% Richmond 0.80% 0.85% 0.82%

Saturday, 785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,084,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,628 7 Allegany 3,529 0 Broome 18,548 6 Cattaraugus 5,702 8 Cayuga 6,311 4 Chautauqua 8,917 7 Chemung 7,707 10 Chenango 3,468 2 Clinton 4,827 0 Columbia 4,044 0 Cortland 3,880 5 Delaware 2,354 2 Dutchess 29,385 5 Erie 89,270 51 Essex 1,589 0 Franklin 2,546 4 Fulton 4,397 2 Genesee 5,421 3 Greene 3,397 2 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,164 2 Jefferson 6,073 5 Lewis 2,783 0 Livingston 4,496 3 Madison 4,541 2 Monroe 68,386 76 Montgomery 4,248 1 Nassau 183,169 24 Niagara 19,968 12 NYC 933,763 257 Oneida 22,471 12 Onondaga 38,691 48 Ontario 7,381 4 Orange 48,145 13 Orleans 3,109 0 Oswego 7,575 6 Otsego 3,445 4 Putnam 10,574 1 Rensselaer 11,188 2 Rockland 46,844 9 Saratoga 15,295 4 Schenectady 13,152 9 Schoharie 1,688 1 Schuyler 1,053 0 Seneca 2,002 1 St. Lawrence 6,609 0 Steuben 6,901 3 Suffolk 200,501 108 Sullivan 6,636 2 Tioga 3,793 5 Tompkins 4,318 8 Ulster 13,867 3 Warren 3,635 1 Washington 3,136 6 Wayne 5,743 4 Westchester 129,369 27 Wyoming 3,574 3 Yates 1,177 1

Saturday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Kings 2 Livingston 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 1 Queens 2 Richmond 2 Rockland 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

Saturday, 44,057 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 65,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: