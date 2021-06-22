Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As New York remains focused on rebuilding and revitalizing our economy for a post-pandemic world, ensuring we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible remains the key to defeating this virus once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve come a long way in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, and we’re continuing to do everything in our power to get even more shots in arms. The future ahead looks bright, but we need everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot to do so immediately so we can finally defeat this beast.”


Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 55,329
  • Total Positive – 260
  • Percent Positive – 0.47%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 486 (+1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 61
  • Patients in ICU – 107 (-7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (0)
  • Total Discharges – 184,318 (54)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 42,936
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,650,292
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 44,566
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,246
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, June 19, 2021Sunday, June 20, 2021Monday, June 21, 2021
Capital Region0.44%0.42%0.40%
Central New York0.47%0.40%0.49%
Finger Lakes0.54%0.46%0.46%
Long Island0.41%0.41%0.40%
Mid-Hudson0.33%0.33%0.34%
Mohawk Valley0.40%0.37%0.33%
New York City0.36%0.36%0.35%
North Country0.67%0.58%0.52%
Southern Tier0.41%0.42%0.40%
Western New York0.27%0.27%0.27%
Statewide0.38%0.37%0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, June 19, 2021Sunday, June 20, 2021Monday, June 21, 2021
Bronx0.44%0.40%0.38%
Kings0.32%0.32%0.31%
New York0.30%0.29%0.28%
Queens0.36%0.37%0.34%
Richmond0.56%0.60%0.61%

Monday, 260 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,923. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7191
Allegany3,5612
Broome18,6381
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3380
Chautauqua8,9590
Chemung7,7760
Chenango3,5051
Clinton4,8390
Columbia4,0680
Cortland3,9301
Delaware2,3860
Dutchess29,4913
Erie89,6173
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4240
Genesee5,4391
Greene3,4050
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1960
Jefferson6,1571
Lewis2,8110
Livingston4,5251
Madison4,5661
Monroe69,07910
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,80922
Niagara20,0502
NYC938,569133
Oneida22,6443
Onondaga38,99010
Ontario7,4080
Orange48,3606
Orleans3,1210
Oswego7,6325
Otsego3,4640
Putnam10,6231
Rensselaer11,2390
Rockland46,98112
Saratoga15,3963
Schenectady13,2101
Schoharie1,6940
Schuyler1,0811
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6512
Steuben6,9600
Suffolk201,23718
Sullivan6,6841
Tioga3,8371
Tompkins4,3521
Ulster13,9171
Warren3,6670
Washington3,1640
Wayne5,7871
Westchester129,7469
Wyoming3,5851
Yates1,1790

Monday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,936. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings2
Orange1
Queens2

Monday, 21,525 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,342 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region6607218216067261211
Central New York523710505482502721
Finger Lakes6703227766195561035
Long Island1490581353213338804558
Mid-Hudson1206684227410772962663
Mohawk Valley258418321238067445
New York City523215611905462803513439
North Country235816250219144449
Southern Tier342899386316153514
Western New York7247517556510941307
Statewide11346058215251017245326342

