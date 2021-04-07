Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The war against COVID is not yet won and I encourage all New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks: wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine rates are a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together toward a common goal. We must all fight against complacency and do our best to keep each other and ourselves safe. To be New York Tough means to be united and loving and in that same spirit, let’s protect our neighbors and communities by following the health guidance.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 221,674
- Total Positive – 7,213
- Percent Positive – 3.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.48%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,526 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 616
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 950 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 593 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 165,404 (+566)
- Deaths – 59
- Total Deaths – 40,922
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|57
|0.01%
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|177
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|796
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|514
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|59
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,466
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|257
|0.02%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,526
|0.02%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|191
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|177
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|240
|41%
|Long Island
|852
|646
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|674
|384
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|74
|23%
|New York City
|2,577
|1,996
|24%
|North Country
|59
|32
|46%
|Southern Tier
|126
|64
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|39%
|Statewide
|5,826
|4,141
|30%
Tuesday, 221,674 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.25% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.37%
|2.27%
|2.25%
|Central New York
|1.36%
|1.32%
|1.45%
|Finger Lakes
|2.65%
|2.58%
|2.69%
|Long Island
|4.37%
|4.34%
|4.27%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.63%
|4.63%
|4.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.64%
|1.61%
|1.61%
|New York City
|4.22%
|4.24%
|4.11%
|North Country
|1.64%
|1.68%
|1.79%
|Southern Tier
|0.76%
|0.77%
|0.72%
|Western New York
|4.72%
|4.56%
|4.72%
|Statewide
|3.57%
|3.57%
|3.48%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.45%
|4.31%
|4.48%
|Brooklyn
|4.26%
|4.34%
|4.52%
|Manhattan
|2.66%
|2.52%
|2.62%
|Queens
|4.79%
|4.66%
|4.71%
|Staten Island
|4.96%
|4.87%
|4.97%
Of the 1,909,964 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,011
|46
|Allegany
|3,084
|8
|Broome
|16,881
|39
|Cattaraugus
|4,923
|20
|Cayuga
|5,698
|17
|Chautauqua
|8,077
|18
|Chemung
|6,938
|14
|Chenango
|2,912
|12
|Clinton
|4,342
|23
|Columbia
|3,747
|10
|Cortland
|3,457
|4
|Delaware
|2,040
|12
|Dutchess
|26,899
|123
|Erie
|77,089
|424
|Essex
|1,469
|3
|Franklin
|2,345
|4
|Fulton
|3,879
|19
|Genesee
|4,891
|13
|Greene
|3,025
|9
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,824
|10
|Jefferson
|5,305
|16
|Lewis
|2,371
|6
|Livingston
|3,863
|7
|Madison
|4,173
|12
|Monroe
|58,139
|228
|Montgomery
|3,711
|12
|Nassau
|171,738
|553
|Niagara
|17,156
|80
|NYC
|857,266
|3,467
|Oneida
|21,021
|38
|Onondaga
|34,868
|95
|Ontario
|6,519
|29
|Orange
|44,565
|195
|Orleans
|2,650
|9
|Oswego
|6,758
|30
|Otsego
|3,030
|23
|Putnam
|9,835
|49
|Rensselaer
|10,285
|37
|Rockland
|44,503
|119
|Saratoga
|13,826
|74
|Schenectady
|12,046
|48
|Schoharie
|1,462
|9
|Schuyler
|963
|6
|Seneca
|1,814
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,022
|14
|Steuben
|6,062
|13
|Suffolk
|187,149
|662
|Sullivan
|5,782
|49
|Tioga
|3,232
|19
|Tompkins
|3,965
|9
|Ulster
|12,437
|59
|Warren
|3,260
|9
|Washington
|2,755
|16
|Wayne
|4,982
|25
|Westchester
|122,412
|346
|Wyoming
|3,145
|17
|Yates
|1,069
|2
Tuesday, 59 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,922. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|9
|Chemung
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|3
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|11
|Manhattan
|4
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|3
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|6
|Westchester
|1