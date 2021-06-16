Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. 

“As we acknowledge how far we have come in our battle with COVID thanks to the courage of our heroic essential workers and the determination of all New Yorkers who helped bend the curve, we must also recognize that our work continues,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are continuing to work with communities where vaccinations are lagging so we can get more shots into people’s arms. Our fight is not yet over, and we cannot get cocky. The best way to honor our frontline and essential workers for all they have done for us is to stay vigilant and get everyone vaccinated.”
   
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

·         Test Results Reported – 100,477 
·         Total Positive – 349  
·         Percent Positive – 0.35%  
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%  
·         Patient Hospitalization – 628 (-22)  
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 71  
·         Patients in ICU – 158 (-3)  
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 90 (+2)  
·         Total Discharges – 183,884 (+83)  
·         Deaths – 9  
·         Total Deaths – 42,891  
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 20,296,035 
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 83,989  
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 579,738  
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.7%  
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.9%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.1%  
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.6% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionSunday, June 13, 2021Monday, June 14, 2021Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Capital Region0.33%0.33%0.31%
Central New York0.64%0.59%0.59%
Finger Lakes0.62%0.59%0.58%
Long Island0.41%0.41%0.43%
Mid-Hudson0.39%0.38%0.36%
Mohawk Valley0.40%0.41%0.43%
New York City0.39%0.38%0.38%
North Country0.58%0.56%0.53%
Southern Tier0.41%0.41%0.41%
Western New York0.38%0.35%0.35%
Statewide0.41%0.40%0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSunday, June 13, 2021Monday, June 14, 2021Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Bronx0.54%0.52%0.51%
Kings0.37%0.36%0.36%
New York0.31%0.30%0.29%
Queens0.34%0.34%0.34%
Richmond0.50%0.50%0.52%

Tuesday, 349 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7001
Allegany3,5561
Broome18,6252
Cattaraugus5,7200
Cayuga6,3370
Chautauqua8,9521
Chemung7,7643
Chenango3,5012
Clinton4,8361
Columbia4,0640
Cortland3,9260
Delaware2,3832
Dutchess29,4753
Erie89,5834
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4220
Genesee5,4350
Greene3,4030
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1892
Jefferson6,1393
Lewis2,8080
Livingston4,5211
Madison4,5620
Monroe68,99115
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,67324
Niagara20,0394
NYC937,515179
Oneida22,6278
Onondaga38,94110
Ontario7,4060
Orange48,3164
Orleans3,1202
Oswego7,6242
Otsego3,4620
Putnam10,6104
Rensselaer11,2290
Rockland46,9484
Saratoga15,3673
Schenectady13,2042
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0805
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6411
Steuben6,9531
Suffolk201,07034
Sullivan6,6741
Tioga3,8300
Tompkins4,3460
Ulster13,9113
Warren3,6580
Washington3,1620
Wayne5,7830
Westchester129,68016
Wyoming3,5820
Yates1,1791

Tuesday, nine New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie1
Kings3
Montgomery1
Niagara1
Queens1
Richmond1

Tuesday, 33,425 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 54,590 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region655,3521,037596,3532,072
Central New York519,956853474,3012,297
Finger Lakes664,0631,273607,7672,428
Long Island1,467,8823,6281,297,6556,746
Mid-Hudson1,191,6862,8921,053,4596,453
Mohawk Valley256,155492233,682757
New York City5,154,27521,2494,518,00128,689
North Country233,988375214,4361,079
Southern Tier339,635494310,4571,026
Western New York717,5641,132635,6023,043
Statewide11,200,55633,4259,941,71354,590

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story