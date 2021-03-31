Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it’s still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens. New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We’re going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime everyone needs to stay vigilant.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 220,369
- Total Positive – 8,382
- Percent Positive – 3.80%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,651 (-64)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.47%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 602
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 899 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 533 (+10)
- Total Discharges – 161,761 (+575)
- Deaths – 62
- Total Deaths – 40,513
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|100
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|47
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|161
|0.01%
|40%
|Long Island
|782
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|539
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|56
|0.01%
|37%
|New York City
|2,651
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|20
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|75
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|220
|0.02%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,651
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|190
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|179
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|236
|41%
|Long Island
|852
|646
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|408
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|84
|23%
|New York City
|2,571
|1,948
|24%
|North Country
|63
|33
|47%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|40%
|Statewide
|5,826
|4,124
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.43%
|2.40%
|2.39%
|Central New York
|1.03%
|1.03%
|1.01%
|Finger Lakes
|2.00%
|2.04%
|2.09%
|Long Island
|4.34%
|4.34%
|4.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.80%
|4.71%
|4.75%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.66%
|1.59%
|1.58%
|New York City
|4.26%
|4.21%
|4.26%
|North Country
|1.44%
|1.38%
|1.34%
|Southern Tier
|0.77%
|0.75%
|0.76%
|Western New York
|3.15%
|3.29%
|3.48%
|Statewide
|3.46%
|3.43%
|3.47%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.66%
|4.41%
|4.65%
|Brooklyn
|4.20%
|4.10%
|4.29%
|Manhattan
|2.82%
|2.74%
|2.82%
|Queens
|4.91%
|4.54%
|4.81%
|Staten Island
|4.78%
|4.71%
|5.05%
Of the 1,858,432 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,613
|77
|Allegany
|3,029
|11
|Broome
|16,576
|46
|Cattaraugus
|4,813
|21
|Cayuga
|5,615
|5
|Chautauqua
|7,927
|25
|Chemung
|6,836
|18
|Chenango
|2,818
|21
|Clinton
|4,187
|10
|Columbia
|3,690
|16
|Cortland
|3,406
|7
|Delaware
|1,913
|19
|Dutchess
|26,044
|151
|Erie
|73,990
|429
|Essex
|1,439
|2
|Franklin
|2,301
|3
|Fulton
|3,768
|20
|Genesee
|4,786
|17
|Greene
|2,962
|12
|Hamilton
|294
|1
|Herkimer
|4,772
|10
|Jefferson
|5,216
|13
|Lewis
|2,321
|10
|Livingston
|3,799
|8
|Madison
|4,105
|11
|Monroe
|56,688
|153
|Montgomery
|3,585
|25
|Nassau
|167,557
|676
|Niagara
|16,540
|50
|NYC
|832,259
|4,185
|Oneida
|20,828
|37
|Onondaga
|34,235
|59
|Ontario
|6,333
|23
|Orange
|43,231
|216
|Orleans
|2,591
|10
|Oswego
|6,608
|23
|Otsego
|2,911
|21
|Putnam
|9,527
|59
|Rensselaer
|10,004
|31
|Rockland
|43,585
|210
|Saratoga
|13,389
|51
|Schenectady
|11,822
|47
|Schoharie
|1,411
|10
|Schuyler
|929
|2
|Seneca
|1,788
|5
|St. Lawrence
|5,928
|5
|Steuben
|5,928
|20
|Suffolk
|182,442
|824
|Sullivan
|5,535
|53
|Tioga
|3,128
|6
|Tompkins
|3,894
|16
|Ulster
|11,979
|61
|Warren
|3,180
|16
|Washington
|2,676
|12
|Wayne
|4,842
|15
|Westchester
|119,732
|490
|Wyoming
|3,069
|8
|Yates
|1,058
|0
Tuesday, 62 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|9
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|12
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|11
|Rockland
|5
|Suffolk
|7
|Ulster
|1
|Wyoming
|1