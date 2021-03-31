Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it’s still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens. New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We’re going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime everyone needs to stay vigilant.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 220,369
  • Total Positive – 8,382
  • Percent Positive – 3.80%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,651 (-64)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.47%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 602
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 899 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 533 (+10)
  • Total Discharges – 161,761 (+575)
  • Deaths – 62
  • Total Deaths – 40,513

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1000.01%30%
Central New York470.01%32%
Finger Lakes1610.01%40%
Long Island7820.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5390.02%43%
Mohawk Valley560.01%37%
New York City2,6510.03%31%
North Country200.00%58%
Southern Tier750.01%51%
Western New York2200.02%36%
Statewide4,6510.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region232190 18%
Central New York262179 33%
Finger Lakes397236 41%
Long Island852646 24%
Mid-Hudson681408 41%
Mohawk Valley9784 23%
New York City2,5711,948 24%
North Country6333 47%
Southern Tier12663 47%
Western New York545337 40%
Statewide5,8264,124 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region2.43%2.40%2.39%
Central New York1.03%1.03%1.01%
Finger Lakes2.00%2.04%2.09%
Long Island4.34%4.34%4.38%
Mid-Hudson4.80%4.71%4.75%
Mohawk Valley1.66%1.59%1.58%
New York City4.26%4.21%4.26%
North Country1.44%1.38%1.34%
Southern Tier0.77%0.75%0.76%
Western New York3.15%3.29%3.48%
Statewide3.46%3.43%3.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.66%4.41%4.65%
Brooklyn4.20%4.10%4.29%
Manhattan2.82%2.74%2.82%
Queens4.91%4.54%4.81%
Staten Island4.78%4.71%5.05%

Of the 1,858,432 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,61377
Allegany3,02911
Broome16,57646
Cattaraugus4,81321
Cayuga5,6155
Chautauqua7,92725
Chemung6,83618
Chenango2,81821
Clinton4,18710
Columbia3,69016
Cortland3,4067
Delaware1,91319
Dutchess26,044151
Erie73,990429
Essex1,4392
Franklin2,3013
Fulton3,76820
Genesee4,78617
Greene2,96212
Hamilton2941
Herkimer4,77210
Jefferson5,21613
Lewis2,32110
Livingston3,7998
Madison4,10511
Monroe56,688153
Montgomery3,58525
Nassau167,557676
Niagara16,54050
NYC832,2594,185
Oneida20,82837
Onondaga34,23559
Ontario6,33323
Orange43,231216
Orleans2,59110
Oswego6,60823
Otsego2,91121
Putnam9,52759
Rensselaer10,00431
Rockland43,585210
Saratoga13,38951
Schenectady11,82247
Schoharie1,41110
Schuyler9292
Seneca1,7885
St. Lawrence5,9285
Steuben5,92820
Suffolk182,442824
Sullivan5,53553
Tioga3,1286
Tompkins3,89416
Ulster11,97961
Warren3,18016
Washington2,67612
Wayne4,84215
Westchester119,732490
Wyoming3,0698
Yates1,0580

Tuesday, 62 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx9
Erie2
Kings12
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Nassau5
Niagara1
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens11
Rockland5
Suffolk7
Ulster1
Wyoming1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story