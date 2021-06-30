Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update, June 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“From the darkest days of the pandemic and to this day, New Yorkers showed this nation and the world that if we come together, follow the science and make the necessary sacrifices to protect one another, we can defeat COVID. We have made remarkable progress and we continue to be on a good trajectory – and we should all be proud of that,” Governor Cuomo said. “We still have one big job before us, and that is to continue making sure the vaccine is available to every New Yorker and getting more shots into people’s arms. If you still need to get vaccinated, I urge you to do so quickly.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
· Test Results Reported – 80,310
· Total Positive – 345
· Percent Positive – 0.43%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%
· Patient Hospitalization – 364 (+2)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 59
· Patients in ICU – 91 (0)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 47 (+5)
· Total Discharges – 184,837 (+54)
· Deaths – 5
· Total Deaths – 42,972
· Total vaccine doses administered – 21,143,431
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,621
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 440,613
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.0%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, June 27, 2021
|Monday, June 28, 2021
|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.32%
|Central New York
|0.51%
|0.45%
|0.45%
|Finger Lakes
|0.45%
|0.43%
|0.43%
|Long Island
|0.37%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.34%
|0.32%
|0.33%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.37%
|0.43%
|0.48%
|New York City
|0.40%
|0.41%
|0.43%
|North Country
|0.77%
|0.78%
|0.77%
|Southern Tier
|0.42%
|0.42%
|0.39%
|Western New York
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.29%
|Statewide
|0.39%
|0.39%
|0.40%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, June 27, 2021
|Monday, June 28, 2021
|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Bronx
|0.33%
|0.33%
|0.35%
|Kings
|0.38%
|0.40%
|0.41%
|New York
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.35%
|Queens
|0.41%
|0.42%
|0.43%
|Richmond
|0.80%
|0.88%
|0.98%
Tuesday, 345 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,734
|1
|Allegany
|3,562
|0
|Broome
|18,655
|3
|Cattaraugus
|5,724
|1
|Cayuga
|6,350
|3
|Chautauqua
|8,962
|1
|Chemung
|7,783
|1
|Chenango
|3,514
|1
|Clinton
|4,847
|1
|Columbia
|4,079
|6
|Cortland
|3,934
|0
|Delaware
|2,395
|1
|Dutchess
|29,512
|4
|Erie
|89,668
|3
|Essex
|1,595
|0
|Franklin
|2,564
|0
|Fulton
|4,429
|1
|Genesee
|5,441
|0
|Greene
|3,406
|0
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,206
|1
|Jefferson
|6,174
|3
|Lewis
|2,823
|1
|Livingston
|4,535
|2
|Madison
|4,570
|0
|Monroe
|69,163
|11
|Montgomery
|4,257
|1
|Nassau
|183,980
|17
|Niagara
|20,059
|1
|NYC
|940,085
|214
|Oneida
|22,664
|3
|Onondaga
|39,035
|5
|Ontario
|7,411
|1
|Orange
|48,417
|8
|Orleans
|3,123
|0
|Oswego
|7,639
|0
|Otsego
|3,468
|1
|Putnam
|10,630
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,249
|2
|Rockland
|47,022
|5
|Saratoga
|15,412
|3
|Schenectady
|13,217
|0
|Schoharie
|1,701
|0
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,667
|2
|Steuben
|6,969
|1
|Suffolk
|201,431
|13
|Sullivan
|6,692
|1
|Tioga
|3,842
|0
|Tompkins
|4,358
|0
|Ulster
|13,927
|0
|Warren
|3,674
|1
|Washington
|3,167
|1
|Wayne
|5,796
|2
|Westchester
|129,866
|17
|Wyoming
|3,588
|0
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Tuesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,972. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
Tuesday, 27,417 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,266 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|666,896
|851
|620,157
|1,515
|Central New York
|528,694
|711
|493,832
|1,590
|Finger Lakes
|677,099
|791
|637,184
|1,522
|Long Island
|1,515,773
|3,692
|1,376,424
|4,205
|Mid-Hudson
|1,224,246
|2,714
|1,107,270
|3,321
|Mohawk Valley
|261,069
|425
|243,682
|609
|New York City
|5,326,627
|13,096
|4,813,743
|14,823
|North Country
|244,876
|3,808
|223,972
|454
|Southern Tier
|346,383
|435
|323,224
|631
|Western New York
|732,616
|894
|671,367
|1,596
|Statewide
|11,524,279
|27,417
|10,510,855
|30,266