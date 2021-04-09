Gov. Cuomo says NYS will receive fewer doses of J &J vaccine in week 18 allotment

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

(WETM) – Residents who are waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be shipped to New York in larger supply may have to wait a bit longer.

Gov. Cuomo announced the state is expecting to receive fewer Johnson & Johnson doses in the week 18 shipment.

“Vaccines are the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and with over 11 million shots in arms – including 1.4 million doses administered in just the last seven days – New York’s vast distribution network is firing on all cylinders. As has been the case since the beginning of our vaccination effort, the X-factor is supply, supply, supply, and like every other state, our allocation of Johnson & Johnson doses will be significantly lower next week,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

“In Week 18, New York will receive just 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots – a drop of 88% week-over-week and the first decrease in weeks – while no appointments should have to be cancelled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like. We hope the production issues are resolved as soon as possible, and that production ramps up quickly so we can expand the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated. In the meantime, we thank the Biden Administration for their herculean efforts to vaccinate all Americans, and look forward to continuing our partnership to stamp out COVID once and for all. As we continue to roll out vaccines, everyone must remember to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands, and stay New York Tough,” Gov. Cuomo concluded.

County vaccination clinics are not filling up as quickly in recent weeks. In Steuben County, Public Health Director Darlene Smith says it is in part due to residents waiting for the one-dose vaccine. She is encouraging everyone to take the first shot available to them in order to get a larger portion of the population vaccinated.