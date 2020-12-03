Gov. Cuomo says open gyms are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, Planet Fitness responds

(WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms and fitness centers that are allowed to be open are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19.
The company Planet Fitness says their data proves that.
The chain has over 650,000 members in New York State.
Fifty-five members have tested positive for the coronavirus since gyms re-opened in August.
Company officials say fitness centers are a safe place to be during the pandemic.
“So being out in a gym, seeing other people, getting that blood pumping is really good all the way around for you. And as you come into a planet fitness, you get a sincere hello and a check-in how you’re doing”John Hrinda, NY Division President, Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness says there is zero evidence that any of its members who tested positive for COVID-19 were infected at the gym.
