Gov. Cuomo says open gyms are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, Planet Fitness responds

(WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms and fitness centers that are allowed to be open are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19.

The company Planet Fitness says their data proves that.

The chain has over 650,000 members in New York State.

Fifty-five members have tested positive for the coronavirus since gyms re-opened in August.

Company officials say fitness centers are a safe place to be during the pandemic.

“So being out in a gym, seeing other people, getting that blood pumping is really good all the way around for you. And as you come into a planet fitness, you get a sincere hello and a check-in how you’re doing” John Hrinda, NY Division President, Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness says there is zero evidence that any of its members who tested positive for COVID-19 were infected at the gym.