Gov. Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 50 straight days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC‘) — New York state continues to trend in the right direction with the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The governor announced Tuesday the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 0.89% — the 50th consecutive day of decline.
Tuesday’s update on the statewide numbers:
- Test Results Reported – 76,551
- Total Positive – 767
- Percent Positive – 1.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Number ICU – 307 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)
- Deaths – 16
- Total Deaths – 42,624
Each region’s seven-day average positivity rate, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.08%
|1.11%
|1.15%
|Central New York
|1.55%
|1.56%
|1.52%
|Finger Lakes
|2.38%
|2.34%
|2.33%
|Long Island
|0.76%
|0.72%
|0.72%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.84%
|0.78%
|0.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.91%
|0.92%
|0.99%
|New York City
|0.71%
|0.69%
|0.68%
|North Country
|1.47%
|1.45%
|1.39%
|Southern Tier
|0.62%
|0.64%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|1.53%
|1.49%
|1.51%
|Statewide
|0.92%
|0.90%
|0.89%
“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s vaccination progress is as follows:
- Total doses administered – 18,528,624
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,710
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 788,145
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 55.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 52.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 44.3%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|618,116
|2,643
|531,610
|2,600
|Central New York
|492,722
|2,169
|432,601
|1,740
|Finger Lakes
|626,145
|2,784
|545,295
|2,422
|Long Island
|1,356,460
|8,233
|1,122,901
|9,909
|Mid-Hudson
|1,110,114
|6,080
|927,483
|6,600
|Mohawk Valley
|242,236
|1,133
|213,979
|901
|New York City
|4,775,642
|17,106
|4,012,563
|20,150
|North Country
|221,675
|1,157
|199,502
|749
|Southern Tier
|320,805
|1,287
|280,945
|1,436
|Western New York
|669,856
|3,401
|569,248
|2,925
|Statewide
|10,433,771
|45,993
|8,836,127
|49,432