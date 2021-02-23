Gov. Cuomo, SUNY announce four-point plan to reduce sexual violence on college campuses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a four-point plan to reduce sexual violence on college campuses as part of the state’s 2021 Women’s Agenda. As part of this plan, SUNY and the state’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence – a newly reimagined agency – to establish a hub to create enforceable policies, trainings and outreach programs to combat and end sexual violence on college campuses.

SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute will also expand its existing resources and engagement to 1,000 institutions. And, SUNY will make its Sexual & Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Response Course available to other colleges and universities across the nation.

Additionally, SUNY will launch a new social and digital campaign to raise awareness about the signs of sexual assault and intimate partner violence and connect students to support services. These new actions build on New York’s “Enough is Enough” legislation – the most aggressive policy in the nation to fight against sexual assault on college campuses.

The Governor’s four-point plan includes:

1. National Hub for Policy Development

SUNY, in partnership with the newly transformed New York State Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, will establish the Center for Advanced Research in Reducing the Impact of Violence in Education (ARRIVE) to oversee the creation of enforceable policies, student-focused training and outreach programs to combat sexual violence on college campuses. Trainings and programs developed by the Center will be adopted by all 89 SUNY and CUNY campuses in Fall 2021 and be made available to thousands of professionals nation-wide through their membership in SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute.

2. Expanding the Reach of SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute Resources

SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute will continue to expand its resources and engagement. The Institute has grown to more than 420 colleges, universities and other organizations, including all SUNY and CUNY campuses. Its member institutions educate more than three million college students nationwide. By the start of the 2022 academic year, SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute will look to expand to 1,000 institutions, ensuring at least five million college students nationwide can benefit. More information and an application for institutional membership is available on SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute website.

3. Releasing SUNY’s Nation-Leading Sexual & Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Response Course to More Colleges and Universities

SUNY will release its trauma-informed and survivor-centered Sexual & Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Response Course for free to any college or university across the country. Originally developed in 2017, the course is a customizable online training system to assist colleges and universities in training students in the prevention of sexual, interpersonal and related violence.

4. Social and Digital Campaign to Raise Awareness

SUNY and the Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence will create and launch the “I’m Asking for a Friend” social and digital campaign to help students identify and prevent sexual assault and domestic or dating violence. The campaign will also alert students of support services that are available.