Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID pandemic as eligibility increases

(WETM) – New York is vaccinating individuals as more doses become available. Gov. Cuomo says they are working as fast as they can to get shots into arms as soon as they receive them.

“Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing as fast as we can get shots in arms, and while that’s good news, the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers have to stay vigilant. It’s critical that we continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing across the state to slow the spread and keep each other safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York is expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites statewide with a particular focus on historically underserved communities, and we’re holding fast to that commitment. However, New Yorkers should take continuing infections and new variants into account as we move forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 257,646
  • Total Positive – 7,787
  • Percent Positive – 3.02%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,540 (-64)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 596
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 913 (+19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 565 (+20)
  • Total Discharges – 162,936 (+590)
  • Deaths – 63
  • Total Deaths – 40,635

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1010.01%30%
Central New York480.01%32%
Finger Lakes1490.01%41%
Long Island7860.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5420.02%43%
Mohawk Valley610.01%37%
New York City2,5380.03%32%
North Country200.00%58%
Southern Tier750.01%52%
Western New York2200.02%35%
Statewide4,5400.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region237194 18%
Central New York262175 32%
Finger Lakes397238 41%
Long Island851657 24%
Mid-Hudson678396 42%
Mohawk Valley9781 20%
New York City2,5731,961 24%
North Country5832 49%
Southern Tier12676 47%
Western New York545338 39%
Statewide5,8244,148 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.39%2.40%2.32%
Central New York1.01%1.10%1.16%
Finger Lakes2.09%2.13%2.27%
Long Island4.38%4.39%4.52%
Mid-Hudson4.75%4.87%4.84%
Mohawk Valley1.58%1.73%1.64%
New York City4.26%4.34%4.32%
North Country1.34%1.61%1.61%
Southern Tier0.76%0.82%0.80%
Western New York3.48%3.89%4.04%
Statewide3.47%3.58%3.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx4.65%4.87%4.85%
Brooklyn4.29%4.39%4.41%
Manhattan2.82%3.03%3.07%
Queens4.81%5.00%5.00%
Staten Island5.05%5.20%5.26%

Of the 1,875,107 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,73842
Allegany3,0487
Broome16,69545
Cattaraugus4,84518
Cayuga5,63512
Chautauqua7,97020
Chemung6,87514
Chenango2,85217
Clinton4,2308
Columbia3,7049
Cortland3,4268
Delaware1,98028
Dutchess26,32999
Erie74,919423
Essex1,4547
Franklin2,3166
Fulton3,80618
Genesee4,80911
Greene2,98610
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,78812
Jefferson5,24413
Lewis2,3375
Livingston3,82814
Madison4,13014
Monroe57,101220
Montgomery3,63516
Nassau168,884638
Niagara16,71374
NYC840,3753,794
Oneida20,88125
Onondaga34,438110
Ontario6,39036
Orange43,686203
Orleans2,6107
Oswego6,64815
Otsego2,94811
Putnam9,62764
Rensselaer10,09138
Rockland43,886168
Saratoga13,53384
Schenectady11,89440
Schoharie1,4247
Schuyler9428
Seneca1,7974
St. Lawrence5,95413
Steuben5,97425
Suffolk183,912706
Sullivan5,62246
Tioga3,15611
Tompkins3,92512
Ulster12,12668
Warren3,21112
Washington2,70817
Wayne4,88725
Westchester120,734418
Wyoming3,09510
Yates1,0622

Yesterday, 63 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,635. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Dutchess1
Erie3
Kings19
Manhattan10
Nassau2
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange3
Queens9
Richmond2
Saratoga1
Suffolk2
Sullivan1
Westchester5

