Gov. Cuomo urges New Yorkers to get flu shot early

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–During Thursday’s press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to get a flu shot and get it early. The Governor said that Doctor Howard A. Zucker has looked at making the flu shot mandatory.

It’s more important than ever this year to get your flu shot early. There is growing concern over the flu and how it might interact with COVID-19, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

Another factor to consider is how healthy people are when trying to fight off the coronavirus. Everyone who is six months or older should get a flu shot, NYSDOH said. Staying healthy eases the burden on hospitals and healthcare providers.

As of September 1, Tops Friendly Markets began administering flu shots to customers who wanted one.

Tops Friendly Markets has now launched its flu shot campaign at stores that have a pharmacy. Flu shots are available during normal pharmacy hours, and for most insured patients, it’s free.

“Per CDC recommendations, Tops administers flu shots beginning 9/1 to allow the community ample time to get in their immunizations ahead of flu season,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy for Tops Friendly Markets.

