Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown's Department of Public Works will be preforming road work on three different blocks on West Main Street starting September 13.

According to a press release from the DPW, sewer repairs will be taking place in the 200 Block of West Main Street from September 13 until September 17. As a result the area between Cooper Street and Davidson, and the Main Ave intersection will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. throughout the week.