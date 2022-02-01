SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that SUNY Upstate University Hospital and Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital (URMC) will receive assistance from two U.S. Department of Defense Military Medical Teams (MMT) in February.

Each team will have an estimated 20 members each, including physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, and command staff, and will assist each hospital for around 30 days. Hochul says that the teams will help offset patient capacity and help the current COVID-19 winter surge.

“We are grateful to President Biden for honoring our request for additional help to upstate hospitals, which are under pressure due to the current COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said.

SUNY Upstate was supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance Teams until January 26.