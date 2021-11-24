Gov. Hochul announces ‘Outdoor Adventure’ vaccine incentive on Rochester radio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a Rochester radio program Wednesday morning to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The governor, appearing on 98.9 FM The BUZZ Rochester, announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive called “Take Your Shot at an Outdoor Adventure” which offers nature-themed prizes.

She said people who get vaccinated between December 1 and December 31 will be eligible to win a grand prize that includes fishing, hunting, and birding packages, lifetime licenses from the Department of Environmental Conservation, and deluxe gear. A second tier group of winners will receive annual DEC licenses, and outdoor gear.

“We have tried to think of anyway we can get to our hold outs,” Gov. Hochul said. “We are going to announce an incentive called ‘Take Your Shot at an Outdoor Adventure’ with gifts, worth up to $5,000 for our hunters, outdoor people, and more.”

The governor reiterated a common sentiment Wednesday, saying that vaccination is the best way of getting past the pandemic. She also said that boosters will help.

“We have to put this behind us and we will try to cater the vaccine to everyone across the state,” Gov. Hochul said. “With the booster shot you’ll be ironed out, too. Do it for the people you love. Do it for New York.”

On Tuesday the governor reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths in New York, adding that 76,451 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the 24 hours prior.

“Soon we will be gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic – I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season,” Gov. Hochul said Tuesday. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you’re due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state.”

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus, according to the governor’s office, was as follows:

Test Results Reported – 118,953

– 118,953 Total Positive – 5,336

– 5,336 Percent Positive – 4.49%

– 4.49% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.81%

– 3.81% Patient Hospitalization – 2,515 (+154)

– 2,515 (+154) Patients Newly Admitted – 372

– 372 Patients in ICU – 474 (+4)

– 474 (+4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 235 (-1)

– 235 (-1) Total Discharges – 213,583 (+209)

– 213,583 (+209) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

– 27 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,283 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,283 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,948 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 58,948 Total vaccine doses administered – 29,226,424

– 29,226,424 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,451

– 76,451 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,257

– 694,257 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.4%

– 85.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%

– 78.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

– 90.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%

– 80.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.1%

– 66.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.2%

– 77.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Each region’s seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Capital Region 55.34 56.46 56.99 Central New York 51.8 52.32 52.48 Finger Lakes 65.59 65.34 64.29 Long Island 31.67 31.7 32.29 Mid-Hudson 23.16 23.92 24.01 Mohawk Valley 63.91 67.03 66.32 New York City 15.4 15.84 16.34 North Country 59.23 60.22 59.98 Southern Tier 61.38 62.15 61.9 Western New York 69.95 71.8 73.06 Statewide 32.93 33.53 33.87



Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Capital Region 6.83% 6.83% 6.80% Central New York 6.70% 6.73% 6.71% Finger Lakes 8.58% 8.68% 8.57% Long Island 4.16% 4.18% 4.20% Mid-Hudson 2.87% 2.94% 2.95% Mohawk Valley 7.37% 7.67% 7.64% New York City 1.60% 1.63% 1.65% North Country 7.13% 7.26% 7.23% Southern Tier 5.03% 5.08% 4.97% Western New York 9.65% 9.79% 9.72% Statewide 3.77% 3.82% 3.81%

