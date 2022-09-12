ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul is not extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. The emergency is set to expire at midnight on September 12.

Hochul made the announcement about her COVID emergency powers during a gaggle with the media after the National Urban League event Monday morning. “I will not be renewing them this time,” said Hochul.

Hochul said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the pandemic. She said the emergency powers let the state secure COVID testing kits and allow the state to send the tests to out-of-state labs.

Hochul also encourages residents to get the new booster shot. She said her team is watching the COVID numbers and they have gone down significantly.

“We’re in a different place now. We’ve been making announcements about taking masks off on public transportation. We have a new booster shot as of a few days ago,” said Hochul.