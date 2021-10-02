Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers and offered the latest update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re working to protect New Yorkers from the continued spread of COVID-19, and the vaccine is the central tool in that ongoing effort,” Gov. Hochul said. “New York State is taking action to keep our children, parents and families safe from this terrible virus, but there’s more we have to do. Getting New Yorkers vaccinated is vital to rebuilding our economy and fostering a healthier future for all of us, so I urge everyone who hasn’t taken the shot yet to do so immediately.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 221,209

– 221,209 Total Positive – 4,701

– 4,701 Percent Positive – 2.13%

– 2.13% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%

– 2.45% Patient Hospitalization – 2,177 (+8)

– 2,177 (+8) Patients Newly Admitted – 288

– 288 Patients in ICU – 525 (+5)

– 525 (+5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (-10)

– 285 (-10) Total Discharges – 201,343 (+264)

– 201,343 (+264) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22

– 22 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,610

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,370,944

– 25,370,944 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,507

– 91,507 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 405,196

– 405,196 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

– 73.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.3%

– 84.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

– 75.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.2%

– 69.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.2%

– 62.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.4%

– 71.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Capital Region 3.74% 3.74% 3.66% Central New York 5.15% 5.20% 5.18% Finger Lakes 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% Long Island 3.18% 3.09% 2.99% Mid-Hudson 2.62% 2.46% 2.37% Mohawk Valley 4.66% 4.72% 4.98% New York City 1.47% 1.42% 1.37% North Country 5.37% 5.62% 5.59% Southern Tier 3.59% 3.45% 3.40% Western New York 4.41% 4.32% 4.33% Statewide 2.58% 2.52% 2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Bronx 1.42% 1.39% 1.32% Kings 1.66% 1.58% 1.53% New York 1.16% 1.12% 1.08% Queens 1.49% 1.45% 1.41% Richmond 1.69% 1.65% 1.60%

Yesterday, 4,701 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,416,888. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,269 79 Allegany 4,197 29 Broome 22,702 91 Cattaraugus 7,021 21 Cayuga 8,184 27 Chautauqua 11,587 42 Chemung 9,721 78 Chenango 4,338 12 Clinton 6,126 55 Columbia 4,805 8 Cortland 5,015 15 Delaware 3,232 25 Dutchess 34,456 70 Erie 101,506 214 Essex 2,082 21 Franklin 3,824 30 Fulton 5,711 30 Genesee 6,405 36 Greene 4,130 15 Hamilton 414 0 Herkimer 6,231 28 Jefferson 7,903 43 Lewis 3,348 17 Livingston 5,388 19 Madison 5,691 26 Monroe 80,252 235 Montgomery 5,363 14 Nassau 209,782 295 Niagara 22,796 65 NYC 1,068,812 1,365 Oneida 26,819 96 Onondaga 48,123 199 Ontario 8,846 32 Orange 55,569 115 Orleans 3,908 24 Oswego 10,324 68 Otsego 4,292 22 Putnam 12,070 20 Rensselaer 13,823 52 Rockland 51,646 86 Saratoga 19,070 63 Schenectady 15,738 25 Schoharie 2,164 9 Schuyler 1,367 6 Seneca 2,593 13 St. Lawrence 9,403 57 Steuben 9,044 65 Suffolk 232,356 451 Sullivan 8,034 24 Tioga 4,611 19 Tompkins 6,169 18 Ulster 16,713 43 Warren 4,932 23 Washington 4,196 16 Wayne 7,344 39 Westchester 141,942 98 Wyoming 4,055 11 Yates 1,446 2

Yesterday, 22 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,610. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Fulton 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 1 Lewis 1 Monroe 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 4 Schenectady 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 26,467 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,230 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: