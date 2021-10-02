Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers and offered the latest update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re working to protect New Yorkers from the continued spread of COVID-19, and the vaccine is the central tool in that ongoing effort,” Gov. Hochul said. “New York State is taking action to keep our children, parents and families safe from this terrible virus, but there’s more we have to do. Getting New Yorkers vaccinated is vital to rebuilding our economy and fostering a healthier future for all of us, so I urge everyone who hasn’t taken the shot yet to do so immediately.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 221,209
  • Total Positive – 4,701
  • Percent Positive – 2.13%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,177 (+8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 288
  • Patients in ICU – 525 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 201,343 (+264)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,610

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,370,944
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,507
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 405,196
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, September 29, 2021Thursday, September 30, 2021Friday, October 1, 2021
Capital Region3.74%3.74%3.66%
Central New York5.15%5.20%5.18%
Finger Lakes4.41%4.38%4.37%
Long Island3.18%3.09%2.99%
Mid-Hudson2.62%2.46%2.37%
Mohawk Valley4.66%4.72%4.98%
New York City1.47%1.42%1.37%
North Country5.37%5.62%5.59%
Southern Tier3.59%3.45%3.40%
Western New York4.41%4.32%4.33%
Statewide2.58%2.52%2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, September 29, 2021Thursday, September 30, 2021Friday, October 1, 2021
Bronx1.42%1.39%1.32%
Kings1.66%1.58%1.53%
New York1.16%1.12%1.08%
Queens1.49%1.45%1.41%
Richmond1.69%1.65%1.60%

Yesterday, 4,701 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,416,888. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,26979
Allegany4,19729
Broome22,70291
Cattaraugus7,02121
Cayuga8,18427
Chautauqua11,58742
Chemung9,72178
Chenango4,33812
Clinton6,12655
Columbia4,8058
Cortland5,01515
Delaware3,23225
Dutchess34,45670
Erie101,506214
Essex2,08221
Franklin3,82430
Fulton5,71130
Genesee6,40536
Greene4,13015
Hamilton4140
Herkimer6,23128
Jefferson7,90343
Lewis3,34817
Livingston5,38819
Madison5,69126
Monroe80,252235
Montgomery5,36314
Nassau209,782295
Niagara22,79665
NYC1,068,8121,365
Oneida26,81996
Onondaga48,123199
Ontario8,84632
Orange55,569115
Orleans3,90824
Oswego10,32468
Otsego4,29222
Putnam12,07020
Rensselaer13,82352
Rockland51,64686
Saratoga19,07063
Schenectady15,73825
Schoharie2,1649
Schuyler1,3676
Seneca2,59313
St. Lawrence9,40357
Steuben9,04465
Suffolk232,356451
Sullivan8,03424
Tioga4,61119
Tompkins6,16918
Ulster16,71343
Warren4,93223
Washington4,19616
Wayne7,34439
Westchester141,94298
Wyoming4,05511
Yates1,4462

Yesterday, 22 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,610. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Fulton1
Herkimer1
Kings1
Lewis1
Monroe1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens4
Schenectady1
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 26,467 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,230 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region750,3281,229690,0281,238
Central New York585,916579543,517675
Finger Lakes763,3731,214709,0441,103
Long Island1,877,7955,9461,660,4155,733
Mid-Hudson1,457,6813,9261,292,5033,501
Mohawk Valley293,113398271,155379
New York City6,649,68010,4975,891,15910,202
North Country272,138258245,726422
Southern Tier390,609646360,448614
Western New York836,0501,774764,4751,363
Statewide13,876,68326,46712,428,47025,230

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories