Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 3

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 194,919
  • Total Positive – 4,584
  • Percent Positive – 2.35%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.44%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,151 (-26)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 246
  • Patients in ICU – 525 (+0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 201,610 (+267)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,641

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,478,584
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 107,640
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 456,925
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, September 30, 2021Friday, October 1, 2021Saturday, October 2, 2021
Capital Region3.74%3.66%3.69%
Central New York5.20%5.18%5.19%
Finger Lakes4.38%4.37%4.39%
Long Island3.09%2.99%2.97%
Mid-Hudson2.46%2.37%2.34%
Mohawk Valley4.72%4.98%4.94%
New York City1.42%1.37%1.34%
North Country5.62%5.59%5.56%
Southern Tier3.45%3.40%3.30%
Western New York4.32%4.33%4.31%
Statewide2.52%2.45%2.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, September 30, 2021Friday, October 1, 2021Saturday, October 2, 2021
Bronx1.39%1.32%1.31%
Kings1.58%1.53%1.49%
New York1.12%1.08%1.05%
Queens1.45%1.41%1.34%
Richmond1.65%1.60%1.69%

Yesterday, 4,584 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,421,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,378109
Allegany4,21720
Broome22,78078
Cattaraugus7,05635
Cayuga8,19915
Chautauqua11,65972
Chemung9,78867
Chenango4,35921
Clinton6,16337
Columbia4,82217
Cortland5,04126
Delaware3,26432
Dutchess34,51963
Erie101,835329
Essex2,0886
Franklin3,83915
Fulton5,74837
Genesee6,43126
Greene4,14313
Hamilton4151
Herkimer6,25625
Jefferson7,94744
Lewis3,36921
Livingston5,40214
Madison5,71524
Monroe80,439187
Montgomery5,38017
Nassau209,987205
Niagara22,87680
NYC1,070,0001,188
Oneida26,939120
Onondaga48,409286
Ontario8,87125
Orange55,65990
Orleans3,93729
Oswego10,39874
Otsego4,31018
Putnam12,09020
Rensselaer13,87956
Rockland51,72983
Saratoga19,11444
Schenectady15,78244
Schoharie2,18117
Schuyler1,3747
Seneca2,5985
St. Lawrence9,45653
Steuben9,11066
Suffolk232,788432
Sullivan8,05016
Tioga4,63726
Tompkins6,19728
Ulster16,73724
Warren4,95321
Washington4,20913
Wayne7,38541
Westchester142,03088
Wyoming4,07924
Yates1,45610

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,641. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Kings4
Livingston1
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara2
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 32,673 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 35,135 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region751,131803690,933905
Central New York586,491575544,176659
Finger Lakes764,282909710,1801,136
Long Island1,881,1363,3411,664,8824,467
Mid-Hudson1,459,6211,9401,294,8112,308
Mohawk Valley293,414301271,567412
New York City6,672,05922,3795,913,98422,825
North Country272,325187246,047321
Southern Tier391,103494361,003555
Western New York837,7941,744766,0221,547
Statewide13,909,35632,67312,463,60535,135

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories