Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine – it’s that easy to keep yourself and your community safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York.”



Tuesday’s data is summarized below:



· Test Results Reported – 117,753

· Total Positive – 4,098

· Percent Positive – 3.48%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,476 (+85)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 296

· Patients in ICU – 552 (+8)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 279 (-3)

· Total Discharges – 196,464 (+182)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,005

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,097

· Total vaccine doses administered – 24,387,543

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,017

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 352,623

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:



Region Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Monday, September 13, 2021 Capital Region 4.29% 4.42% 4.38% Central New York 5.76% 5.73% 5.41% Finger Lakes 4.68% 4.69% 4.58% Long Island 4.23% 4.12% 4.18% Mid-Hudson 3.67% 3.64% 3.56% Mohawk Valley 5.33% 4.92% 4.66% New York City 2.15% 2.15% 2.17% North Country 5.71% 5.83% 5.65% Southern Tier 3.30% 3.31% 3.20% Western New York 4.93% 5.07% 4.88% Statewide 3.22% 3.19% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Monday, September 13, 2021 Bronx 2.49% 2.50% 2.47% Kings 2.19% 2.19% 2.27% New York 1.53% 1.56% 1.58% Queens 2.30% 2.29% 2.27% Richmond 3.45% 3.28% 3.16%

Monday, 4,098 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,327,163. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,817 48 Allegany 3,889 14 Broome 21,081 61 Cattaraugus 6,528 20 Cayuga 7,640 18 Chautauqua 10,379 22 Chemung 8,681 21 Chenango 4,068 11 Clinton 5,359 8 Columbia 4,509 12 Cortland 4,647 9 Delaware 2,905 22 Dutchess 33,179 78 Erie 97,252 115 Essex 1,876 8 Franklin 3,294 24 Fulton 5,132 22 Genesee 5,901 8 Greene 3,839 6 Hamilton 398 2 Herkimer 5,846 18 Jefferson 7,137 19 Lewis 3,075 5 Livingston 5,040 12 Madison 5,245 9 Monroe 76,508 97 Montgomery 4,920 21 Nassau 203,624 407 Niagara 21,683 28 NYC 1,040,961 1,545 Oneida 25,032 48 Onondaga 44,486 51 Ontario 8,313 19 Orange 53,663 84 Orleans 3,500 2 Oswego 9,196 47 Otsego 4,049 12 Putnam 11,628 24 Rensselaer 12,944 31 Rockland 50,133 71 Saratoga 18,033 45 Schenectady 14,951 30 Schoharie 2,023 7 Schuyler 1,227 4 Seneca 2,367 3 St. Lawrence 8,407 50 Steuben 8,013 22 Suffolk 223,543 556 Sullivan 7,632 12 Tioga 4,291 9 Tompkins 5,690 7 Ulster 16,003 35 Warren 4,520 19 Washington 3,765 22 Wayne 6,678 28 Westchester 139,488 156 Wyoming 3,824 6 Yates 1,351 8

Monday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Herkimer 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 2 Washington 1 Westchester 1

Monday, 24,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,523 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: