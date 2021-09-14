Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine – it’s that easy to keep yourself and your community safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:
· Test Results Reported – 117,753
· Total Positive – 4,098
· Percent Positive – 3.48%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,476 (+85)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 296
· Patients in ICU – 552 (+8)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 279 (-3)
· Total Discharges – 196,464 (+182)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,005
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,097
· Total vaccine doses administered – 24,387,543
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,017
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 352,623
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.5%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.29%
|4.42%
|4.38%
|Central New York
|5.76%
|5.73%
|5.41%
|Finger Lakes
|4.68%
|4.69%
|4.58%
|Long Island
|4.23%
|4.12%
|4.18%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.67%
|3.64%
|3.56%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.33%
|4.92%
|4.66%
|New York City
|2.15%
|2.15%
|2.17%
|North Country
|5.71%
|5.83%
|5.65%
|Southern Tier
|3.30%
|3.31%
|3.20%
|Western New York
|4.93%
|5.07%
|4.88%
|Statewide
|3.22%
|3.19%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Bronx
|2.49%
|2.50%
|2.47%
|Kings
|2.19%
|2.19%
|2.27%
|New York
|1.53%
|1.56%
|1.58%
|Queens
|2.30%
|2.29%
|2.27%
|Richmond
|3.45%
|3.28%
|3.16%
Monday, 4,098 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,327,163. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,817
|48
|Allegany
|3,889
|14
|Broome
|21,081
|61
|Cattaraugus
|6,528
|20
|Cayuga
|7,640
|18
|Chautauqua
|10,379
|22
|Chemung
|8,681
|21
|Chenango
|4,068
|11
|Clinton
|5,359
|8
|Columbia
|4,509
|12
|Cortland
|4,647
|9
|Delaware
|2,905
|22
|Dutchess
|33,179
|78
|Erie
|97,252
|115
|Essex
|1,876
|8
|Franklin
|3,294
|24
|Fulton
|5,132
|22
|Genesee
|5,901
|8
|Greene
|3,839
|6
|Hamilton
|398
|2
|Herkimer
|5,846
|18
|Jefferson
|7,137
|19
|Lewis
|3,075
|5
|Livingston
|5,040
|12
|Madison
|5,245
|9
|Monroe
|76,508
|97
|Montgomery
|4,920
|21
|Nassau
|203,624
|407
|Niagara
|21,683
|28
|NYC
|1,040,961
|1,545
|Oneida
|25,032
|48
|Onondaga
|44,486
|51
|Ontario
|8,313
|19
|Orange
|53,663
|84
|Orleans
|3,500
|2
|Oswego
|9,196
|47
|Otsego
|4,049
|12
|Putnam
|11,628
|24
|Rensselaer
|12,944
|31
|Rockland
|50,133
|71
|Saratoga
|18,033
|45
|Schenectady
|14,951
|30
|Schoharie
|2,023
|7
|Schuyler
|1,227
|4
|Seneca
|2,367
|3
|St. Lawrence
|8,407
|50
|Steuben
|8,013
|22
|Suffolk
|223,543
|556
|Sullivan
|7,632
|12
|Tioga
|4,291
|9
|Tompkins
|5,690
|7
|Ulster
|16,003
|35
|Warren
|4,520
|19
|Washington
|3,765
|22
|Wayne
|6,678
|28
|Westchester
|139,488
|156
|Wyoming
|3,824
|6
|Yates
|1,351
|8
Monday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|2
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|1
Monday, 24,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,523 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|736,307
|882
|676,270
|780
|Central New York
|575,596
|588
|533,760
|441
|Finger Lakes
|745,153
|925
|694,609
|785
|Long Island
|1,806,055
|4,431
|1,598,606
|2,929
|Mid-Hudson
|1,415,702
|2,426
|1,254,339
|2,120
|Mohawk Valley
|286,787
|330
|265,094
|253
|New York City
|6,377,370
|13,299
|5,654,161
|8,986
|North Country
|266,679
|324
|240,307
|210
|Southern Tier
|381,811
|371
|352,300
|311
|Western New York
|812,426
|781
|746,231
|708
|Statewide
|13,403,886
|24,357
|12,015,677
|17,523