Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine – it’s that easy to keep yourself and your community safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York.”
 
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:


·         Test Results Reported – 117,753
·         Total Positive – 4,098
·         Percent Positive – 3.48%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,476 (+85)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 296
·         Patients in ICU – 552 (+8)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 279 (-3)
·         Total Discharges – 196,464 (+182)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,005
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,097
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 24,387,543
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,017
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 352,623
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.5%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSaturday, September 11, 2021Sunday, September 12, 2021Monday, September 13, 2021
Capital Region4.29%4.42%4.38%
Central New York5.76%5.73%5.41%
Finger Lakes4.68%4.69%4.58%
Long Island4.23%4.12%4.18%
Mid-Hudson3.67%3.64%3.56%
Mohawk Valley5.33%4.92%4.66%
New York City2.15%2.15%2.17%
North Country5.71%5.83%5.65%
Southern Tier3.30%3.31%3.20%
Western New York4.93%5.07%4.88%
Statewide3.22%3.19%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSaturday, September 11, 2021Sunday, September 12, 2021Monday, September 13, 2021
Bronx2.49%2.50%2.47%
Kings2.19%2.19%2.27%
New York1.53%1.56%1.58%
Queens2.30%2.29%2.27%
Richmond3.45%3.28%3.16%

Monday, 4,098 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,327,163. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,81748
Allegany3,88914
Broome21,08161
Cattaraugus6,52820
Cayuga7,64018
Chautauqua10,37922
Chemung8,68121
Chenango4,06811
Clinton5,3598
Columbia4,50912
Cortland4,6479
Delaware2,90522
Dutchess33,17978
Erie97,252115
Essex1,8768
Franklin3,29424
Fulton5,13222
Genesee5,9018
Greene3,8396
Hamilton3982
Herkimer5,84618
Jefferson7,13719
Lewis3,0755
Livingston5,04012
Madison5,2459
Monroe76,50897
Montgomery4,92021
Nassau203,624407
Niagara21,68328
NYC1,040,9611,545
Oneida25,03248
Onondaga44,48651
Ontario8,31319
Orange53,66384
Orleans3,5002
Oswego9,19647
Otsego4,04912
Putnam11,62824
Rensselaer12,94431
Rockland50,13371
Saratoga18,03345
Schenectady14,95130
Schoharie2,0237
Schuyler1,2274
Seneca2,3673
St. Lawrence8,40750
Steuben8,01322
Suffolk223,543556
Sullivan7,63212
Tioga4,2919
Tompkins5,6907
Ulster16,00335
Warren4,52019
Washington3,76522
Wayne6,67828
Westchester139,488156
Wyoming3,8246
Yates1,3518

Monday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Herkimer1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Nassau2
Oneida2
Onondaga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2
Ulster2
Washington1
Westchester1

Monday, 24,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,523 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region736,307882676,270780
Central New York575,596588533,760441
Finger Lakes745,153925694,609785
Long Island1,806,0554,4311,598,6062,929
Mid-Hudson1,415,7022,4261,254,3392,120
Mohawk Valley286,787330265,094253
New York City6,377,37013,2995,654,1618,986
North Country266,679324240,307210
Southern Tier381,811371352,300311
Western New York812,426781746,231708
Statewide13,403,88624,35712,015,67717,523

