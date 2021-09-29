Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“The best thing we can do to keep each other safe is get vaccinated – vaccines are effective, free and readily available,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccines are proven to reduce the effects of COVID-19 and help keep your community, family and friends healthy and safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
· Test Results Reported – 190,260
· Total Positive – 5,137
· Percent Positive – 2.70%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.67%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,348 (-15)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 312
· Patients in ICU – 541 (-27)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 307 (-4)
· Total Discharges – 200,446 (+260)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,510
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,682
· Total vaccine doses administered – 25,177,230
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,294
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 381,647
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, September 26, 2021
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.74%
|3.73%
|3.72%
|Central New York
|5.01%
|4.96%
|5.08%
|Finger Lakes
|4.38%
|4.45%
|4.48%
|Long Island
|3.38%
|3.27%
|3.30%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.85%
|2.76%
|2.72%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.75%
|4.45%
|4.57%
|New York City
|1.65%
|1.61%
|1.56%
|North Country
|5.38%
|5.50%
|5.57%
|Southern Tier
|3.58%
|3.64%
|3.63%
|Western New York
|4.41%
|4.26%
|4.33%
|Statewide
|2.72%
|2.65%
|2.67%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, September 26, 2021
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Bronx
|1.68%
|1.61%
|1.51%
|Kings
|1.88%
|1.83%
|1.79%
|New York
|1.25%
|1.24%
|1.22%
|Queens
|1.71%
|1.64%
|1.58%
|Richmond
|1.88%
|1.83%
|1.76%
Tuesday, 5,137 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,402,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|29,026
|93
|Allegany
|4,130
|14
|Broome
|22,436
|101
|Cattaraugus
|6,931
|38
|Cayuga
|8,097
|30
|Chautauqua
|11,409
|86
|Chemung
|9,537
|89
|Chenango
|4,284
|9
|Clinton
|5,980
|43
|Columbia
|4,769
|24
|Cortland
|4,953
|15
|Delaware
|3,179
|16
|Dutchess
|34,235
|96
|Erie
|100,804
|283
|Essex
|2,036
|8
|Franklin
|3,729
|24
|Fulton
|5,576
|57
|Genesee
|6,296
|40
|Greene
|4,078
|21
|Hamilton
|414
|2
|Herkimer
|6,152
|20
|Jefferson
|7,771
|64
|Lewis
|3,304
|10
|Livingston
|5,328
|12
|Madison
|5,596
|37
|Monroe
|79,539
|250
|Montgomery
|5,287
|34
|Nassau
|208,903
|307
|Niagara
|22,585
|81
|NYC
|1,064,822
|1,311
|Oneida
|26,470
|107
|Onondaga
|47,374
|292
|Ontario
|8,741
|32
|Orange
|55,217
|87
|Orleans
|3,818
|40
|Oswego
|10,123
|102
|Otsego
|4,245
|8
|Putnam
|11,993
|20
|Rensselaer
|13,657
|53
|Rockland
|51,420
|78
|Saratoga
|18,846
|82
|Schenectady
|15,623
|65
|Schoharie
|2,133
|11
|Schuyler
|1,343
|10
|Seneca
|2,558
|24
|St. Lawrence
|9,240
|37
|Steuben
|8,853
|72
|Suffolk
|230,952
|493
|Sullivan
|7,963
|27
|Tioga
|4,544
|23
|Tompkins
|6,116
|19
|Ulster
|16,587
|41
|Warren
|4,852
|37
|Washington
|4,120
|20
|Wayne
|7,219
|24
|Westchester
|141,628
|96
|Wyoming
|4,005
|21
|Yates
|1,430
|1
Tuesday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|4
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|5
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|3
|Suffolk
|5
|Wayne
|1
Tuesday, 24,652 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,415 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|748,119
|954
|687,657
|648
|Central New York
|584,597
|563
|542,128
|363
|Finger Lakes
|760,752
|1,310
|706,944
|834
|Long Island
|1,868,788
|3,190
|1,651,292
|2,280
|Mid-Hudson
|1,451,160
|2,386
|1,286,224
|1,835
|Mohawk Valley
|292,292
|394
|270,344
|268
|New York City
|6,613,719
|13,706
|5,857,144
|10,815
|North Country
|271,379
|258
|244,829
|238
|Southern Tier
|389,575
|425
|359,324
|326
|Western New York
|832,978
|1,466
|762,051
|808
|Statewide
|13,813,359
|24,652
|12,367,937
|18,415