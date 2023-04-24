ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, April 24 that New York State has made cooling assistance available as the weather heats up in New York state.

The governor announced that over $15 million will be made available from the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), to help low-income New Yorkers stay cool during the summer heat. Overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the program may provide an air conditioner to eligible households with someone who has a medical condition made worse by heat, young children, or older adults.

“The cooling assistance program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families who often face prohibitively expensive cooling costs when temperatures inevitably rise,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “As temperatures rise across the state, we are committed to ensuring that low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay safe, comfortable, and cool in their own homes.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet eligibility criteria for HEAP and income thresholds and include at least one member of the household with a medical condition worsened by heat, a child under six, or an adult over the age of 60.

The state will begin accepting applications for cooling assistance beginning on Monday, May 1 and will be accepted until August 31 or until funding runs out. The program will cover the cost of an air conditioning unit and installation, and the state expects over 18,000 households to benefit from the program.

Over the past five years, more than 54,000 households have benefited from the state’s cooling assistance.

For more information, you are asked to contact your local Department of Social Services.