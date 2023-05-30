ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new small business outreach effort on Tuesday, May 30.

Led by the New York State Department of Labor, representatives from several state offices will be visiting several cities in New York – including the City of Utica – to provide important information to small business owners. Other stops on the “Small Business Tour” include Troy, Buffalo and Rochester.

The tour is part of an effort by the state to support smaller operations that have a significant impact on local communities.

“Small businesses are the core of New York’s economy – creating local jobs, reenergizing neighborhoods, and bringing communities together,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “We are excited to bring no-cost resources directly to small businesses across the state to ensure they get the support they deserve.”

Representatives from the Department of Labor, the Department of State, and the Workers Compensation Board, among others, will be on hand to provide information. The Department of Tax and Finance and Empire State Development are also scheduled to attend.

State representatives will be at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica on Tuesday, June 6 beginning at 8:30 a.m in the Information Technology Center. If you are interested in attending the event at the college, you are encouraged to register at the link below.

“The Department of State is proud to partner with our partner agencies in bringing government resources straight to the people of New York,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said in a statement. Our Licensing and Corporations Divisions provides opportunities and resources to our small businesses to enable them to grow while also contributing to our economy.”

Small Business Tour Registration