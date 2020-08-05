Governor announces new Erie Canal connector trail and grants for state parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new funding for state parks and the Erie Canal on Friday.

State grants will go to nonprofits that will help preserve state parks. The governor’s office says these 29 grants will help improve the maintenance of these historic parks.

In the Capital Region, these grants will go to nonprofits that support eight state parks, including:

Albany-Hudson Electric Trail ($10,000)

Moreau Lake State Park ($13,500)

Saratoga Spa State Park ($12,000)

Schuyler Mansion ($28,256)

Lake George Battlefield Park ($3,528)

U.S. Grant Cottage ($48,000)

Olana Partnership ($14,400)

Wilton Wildlife Preserve ($4,800)

The grants aim to enhance stewardship, increase sustainability, and promote tourism and economic development.

The governor also announced a 1.9 mile trail addition to connect the Erie Canal trail between Ilion and Mohawk in Herkimer County.

This will help close a nearly 20-mile gap in the Mohawk Valley section of the Empire State Trail, and should be completed by December.

Cuomo said he hopes the trail will give more New Yorkers the chance to explore the state’s natural resources during the pandemic. “During one of the most challenging times in our state’s history, it’s important for New Yorkers to get outside, have fun, and even get some exercise by taking advantage of our scenic trailways and world-class parks,” Cuomo said.

LATEST STORIES: