Governor Cuomo advises against large gatherings this Thanksgiving

(WIVB) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, many people are planning to spend time with their families.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning against large family gatherings.
During a conference call on Wednesday, Cuomo said that while residents are not banned from traveling around the country to see family, he stressed that people must follow the state’s travel advisory quarantine guidelines.
“My personal advice is that the best way to say “I love you” this Thanksgiving, the best way to say “I’m thankful for you”, is to say “I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you so we’ll celebrate virtually,” Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo also announced that county and city governments will be allowed to issue mask mandates for students in area schools.
