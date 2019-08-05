Governor Cuomo announces $206 Million in new freight-related projects statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $206 million in new State and federal funding to strategically enhance the safety and optimization of freight goods movement across New York. This funding, provided in support of the 1,200 highway miles in New York State designated as part of the National Highway Freight Network, is targeted toward infrastructure and operational improvements that strengthen economic competitiveness, reduce congestion, decrease the cost of freight transportation, improve reliability and increase productivity. The investments are also intended to facilitate the projected 50 percent growth in freight tonnage carried within the State by 2040.

“The efficient movement of commerce is critical to the economic competitiveness of our state,” Governor Cuomo said. “By investing in these critical projects, we are continuing to support more than three million freight-related jobs and the global shipment of goods produced and manufactured in every region of the State.”

“We are investing in infrastructure initiatives and projects across the state to improve transportation, reduce congestion and decrease costs of travel,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This funding will enhance the movement and safety of freight goods and strengthen our overall economic competitiveness. These projects will advance long-term growth and strengthen the economy of New York State.”

This funding complements more than $1.5 billion in highway freight-related enhancement projects previously announced across the State, including $873 million for the replacement of both spans of the Kosciuszko Bridge in the New York City Region; $50 million for the construction of the new Albany Airport Connector Road/Exit 3 off of Interstate 87/Adirondack Northway in the Capital Region; $55.8 million for geometrics improvements along Route 112 from Interstate 495 to Granny Road in the Long Island Region; and $63.1 million for reconstruction of the interchange at Interstate 390/490 in the Finger Lakes Region.

These highway freight projects were identified through the development of New York State’s first comprehensive Statewide Freight Plan. The Statewide Freight Plan, prepared by the New York State Department of Transportation, included extensive consultation with a wide range of public and private subject matter experts in the areas of operations and logistics; warehousing and distribution; shipping and receiving; and infrastructure owners. The Statewide Freight Plan is intended to provide a framework to address current and near-term state of good repair improvements for freight infrastructure, as well as a plan for mid-term needs and efficient long-term growth in the freight system. The goal-driven plan also identifies operational and policy issues to be addressed to ensure optimization of the State’s essential highway freight network. The projects identified through this process will help alleviate idling; mitigate the emission of greenhouse gases; and complement the Governor’s efforts to electrify truck fleets.

A complete list of National Highway Freight Program projects is available here.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Through these unprecedented investments in enhancing the freight network, Governor Cuomo is reaffirming his commitment to ensuring the economic viability of New York and improving the competitiveness of businesses statewide. The projects announced today will also enhance safety and support New York’s leadership in deploying strategies that mitigate congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the Senate’s Transportation Committee, said, “Today’s funding announcement demonstrates that New York remains committed to strengthening our infrastructure, and as a result, our economic opportunity and prosperity. I thank Governor Cuomo for prioritizing this important investment, and look forward to seeing these improvements enhance freight transportation statewide.”

Assembly Member William Magnarelli, Chair of the Assembly’s Transportation Committee, said, “This investment to strategically enhance the safety and optimization of freight goods movement is a positive for all of New York State. Reducing congestion, increasing safety and decreasing the cost of freight transportation is critical to the continued growth of our state’s economy. The efforts will result in saving time and money, reducing emissions and increasing safety on the roads.”