Governor Cuomo announces $20M for homeowners affected by Lake Ontario flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has allocated up to $20 million to assist homeowners impacted by record breaking flooding in 2019 through the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery program.

Homeowner application process will begin on October 1 and will close October 31.

The program, which is administered through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, will provide residents in the eight impacted county regions up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their primary residences.

“Hundreds of homeowners and businesses experienced significant damage to their properties during this year’s record breaking flooding on Lake Ontario,” Cuomo said in a press release. “As we continue to invest in strengthening infrastructure along the shoreline for the long term, we are also helping homeowners in the near term get the resources they need to make necessary repairs to their homes. This critical funding will help those homeowners devastated by flooding build back stronger than before.

“Having seen the destruction firsthand during visits to impacted communities, I know how devastating Lake Ontario flooding has been for local residents,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a press release. “With this funding, homeowners will be eligible to receive support from New York State to help build back better and stronger. Through our flood preparations, the REDI commission, and targeted investments, we are ready to assist and are committed to strengthening infrastructure along the Lake Ontario shoreline.”

Applicants are eligible to receive funding for costs not covered by other sources, such as insurance, and include primary homeowners who reside in the eight counties associated with Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.