Governor Cuomo announces an additional 533 cases of coronavirus Sunday

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening on Monday, but that indoor dining will not reopen there.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Cuomo said “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow.   As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus.  I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)
  • Hospital Counties – 28
  • Number ICU – 178 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,904

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.10%0.90%0.60%
Central New York0.90%1.40%1.50%
Finger Lakes1.80%0.70%0.90%
Long Island0.90%1.00%0.80%
Mid-Hudson1.40%1.10%0.80%
Mohawk Valley2.90%1.20%1.10%
New York City1.50%1.40%0.90%
North Country1.20%0.30%0.60%
Southern Tier0.50%0.90%0.30%
Western New York1.70%1.40%0.70%

The Governor also confirmed 533 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 397,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 397,131 total people who reportedly tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1527
Allegany630
Broome7531
Cattaraugus1270
Cayuga1200
Chautauqua1321
Chemung1460
Chenango1501
Clinton1032
Columbia4751
Cortland511
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2435
Erie7,47513
Essex481
Franklin330
Fulton2610
Genesee2390
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1731
Jefferson941
Lewis310
Livingston1321
Madison3630
Monroe395331
Montgomery1190
Nassau42,03143
Niagara1,2847
NYC216,969239
Oneida1,74217
Onondaga2,94921
Ontario2802
Orange10,7759
Orleans2820
Oswego2060
Otsego860
Putnam1,3361
Rensselaer5652
Rockland13,64819
Saratoga5664
Schenectady8343
Schoharie591
Schuyler130
Seneca711
St. Lawrence2241
Steuben2701
Suffolk41,64257
Sullivan1,4560
Tioga1461
Tompkins1791
Ulster1,8349
Warren2691
Washington2460
Wayne1852
Westchester35,04323
Wyoming971
Yates480

