Governor Cuomo appears on ‘Good Morning America’

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on “Good Morning America” in an interview with Amy Robach.
Robach asked Cuomo to describe what the last 100 days have been like, and Cuomo replied, “Hell.”
Cuomo spoke to Robach about his concern of New Yorkers letting their guard down as the state reopens. He’s concerned about coronavirus numbers rising in the state.
Cuomo has an astonishing approval rating of 84%, however, some have criticized his decision to not shut the state down sooner.
Robach also asked Cuomo about how he would grade President Trump, and also asked how he would grade himself, to which Cuomo replied, “I’d ask the people.”
When asked about his further political aspirations, Cuomo said he was behind Joe Biden for president, and he would not accept a cabinet position if asked.
In the second part of her interview, Robach asked Cuomo on if students will be able to attend schools in the fall, about mass transit, where we might be 100 days from now, and about how his late father inspires him.
“Good Morning America” posted the full interview on Twitter. It is posted below: