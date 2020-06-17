Governor Cuomo appears on ‘Good Morning America’

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on “Good Morning America” in an interview with Amy Robach.

Robach asked Cuomo to describe what the last 100 days have been like, and Cuomo replied, “Hell.”

Cuomo spoke to Robach about his concern of New Yorkers letting their guard down as the state reopens. He’s concerned about coronavirus numbers rising in the state.

.@arobach: “How would you describe the past 100 days?”

@NYGovCuomo: “Hell”



Governor Cuomo says New York State at one point had a higher infection rate than countries, but now is the state with the lowest infection rate thanks to New Yorkers acting responsibly. pic.twitter.com/eAKjnZ8pV8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

Cuomo has an astonishing approval rating of 84%, however, some have criticized his decision to not shut the state down sooner.

“Everyone who died…we did everything we could.” @NYGovCuomo responds to criticism that he should’ve shut down the state of New York earlier. pic.twitter.com/KJRQKxS2uB — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

Robach also asked Cuomo about how he would grade President Trump, and also asked how he would grade himself, to which Cuomo replied, “I’d ask the people.”

“I don’t grade him. He can grade himself or a higher being or the people of this nation will grade him come Election Day.” @NYGovCuomo responds to what grade he would give Pres. Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/hPiBt3RTNt — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

When asked about his further political aspirations, Cuomo said he was behind Joe Biden for president, and he would not accept a cabinet position if asked.

“I am governor of New York and that’s all I want to be.” @NYGovCuomo says he supports Joe Biden for president and he would not accept a cabinet position if offered. pic.twitter.com/1dUuTUjAx6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

In the second part of her interview, Robach asked Cuomo on if students will be able to attend schools in the fall, about mass transit, where we might be 100 days from now, and about how his late father inspires him.

.@NYGovCuomo speaks to @arobach about schools, mass transit and how his late father has inspired him during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/NQpYzh1aBN — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

“Good Morning America” posted the full interview on Twitter. It is posted below: