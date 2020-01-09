Closings & Delays
Governor Cuomo calls on faith leaders to help spread message of love

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo received a standing ovation after calling on faith leaders to help spread a message of love.

The governor says “New York would not be New York without the Jewish community”. He also says he wants to expand the Holocaust Museum in Battery Park, making it more available to school children across the state.

