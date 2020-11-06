Governor Cuomo concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in Erie, Monroe, Onondaga counties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with the media where he voiced his concern for rising COVID cases in Upstate New York, particularly in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga counties. Those counties include the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, respectively.

The cases in those three regions have been rising, and Cuomo is concerned about microclusters forming. He said he will meet with area leaders this weekend to come up with a plan on how to address the rising cases, and announce a strategy on Monday.

The positive infection rate in Western New York has gone from 1.5% to 2.8%. In the Finger Lakes region, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.7% to 2.6%. And in Central New York, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.1% to 2.2%. The majority of the rest of the state has been keeping their numbers flat, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo reminded individuals that their actions would affect their future.

“It’s all about individual action. If you take it seriously and act that way, you will be safer. If you are reckless, you will be less safe. If you believe there is no risk, you will be less safe. We are seeing that vividly,” Cuomo said of the rising numbers and the choices people are making.

Because of the rising COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo said that there would be no fans allowed at Bills Stadium any time soon. Cuomo said, however, that once the public health crisis was controlled, he would like to attend a game.

