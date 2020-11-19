Governor Cuomo fires back at New York sheriffs who say they won’t enforce ten-person limit for Thanksgiving

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is firing back after some sheriffs threatened to not enforce his limits on private gatherings.

Last week, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard said he would not use his deputies to break up big Thanksgiving feasts in private homes.

A sheriff outside of Albany also said he wouldn’t enforce the ten-person limit.

The governor says the rule is an executive order and must be enforced as a law.

Sheriff Howard said in a statement last week that his office will “respect the sanctity of your home” and is encouraging all Erie County residents to act responsibly.