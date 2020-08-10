Governor Cuomo: NY COVID-19 deaths hit new low since earlier this year

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday morning that COVID-19 deaths in the state have hit a new low since earlier this year.

On Sunday, two deaths occurred as a result of COVID-19.

In addition to this, Gov. Cuomo says the latest infection rate is 0.88 percent. The continually low infection rate led the Governor to announce this past Friday that schools are permitted to reopen.

But even so, he says that schools could end up closed again if the infection rate gets too high.

Some are still being held back from opening their doors due to the fact that they haven’t submitted a reopening plan.

“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Cuomo said.

“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue. Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules.”

