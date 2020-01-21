Governor Cuomo proposes extending NYS Fair to 18 days

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media in New York. New York’s Democratic governor wants neighboring states to work together on recreational marijuana policies that also address vaping products. Gov. Cuomo is set to travel to Connecticut Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, to meet with the state’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed expanding the New York State Fair to 18 days. This came during the Governor’s delivery of his 2021 budget on Tuesday in Albany.

The Governor’s budget includes an extra $4.9 million to help expand the fair by a five-day run. The extra days would include an additional weekend and new programming at the fair, including a motor show to be held at the Expo Center and sensory-friendly days.

In August of 2019, Cuomo announced a large going green initiative at the New York State Fairgrounds. That included renewable energy, like wind turbines, to power the entire fairgrounds by 2023.

To read more about the Governor’s budget, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.