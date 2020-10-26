Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  

“To give you an idea of the progress we’ve made with New York’s micro-clusters, the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange Counties are all down this week. That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control. As we saw with Queens this past week, we get the numbers down and we then open up the areas,” Governor Cuomo said. “Context is everything here. We’re seeing a real national surge, and we are battling that national surge, that national high tide. We’re fighting it because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York. The numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher, so we have to be extra vigilant here in New York and continue being smart.” 

The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.18 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.06%. Within the focus areas, 16,614 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 528 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 104,215 test results were reported, yielding 1,104 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: 

FOCUS ZONE 10/4 – 10/10 % Positive 10/11 – 10/17 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/23) % Positive Yesterday (10/24)% Positive 
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.23% 4.45% 
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.07% 2.14% 
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.40% 2.93% 
Queens Far Rockaway  yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.68% 2.55% 
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 1.23% 2.78% 
Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.88% 1.21% 
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 6.09% 3.81% 
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.40% 6.02% 
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 4.61% 12.04% 
All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.21% 2.58% 3.18% 
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.31% 1.35% 
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.13% 1.06% 

Sunday’s data is summarized below:  

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 116  
  • Hospital Counties – 44 
  • Number ICU – 227 (-4) 
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5) 
  • Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132) 
  • Deaths – 12 
  • Total Deaths – 25,730  

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAY SATURDAY 
Capital Region1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 
Central New York1.1% 0.7% 1.2% 
Finger Lakes1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 
Long Island1.1% 1.6% 1.3% 
Mid-Hudson1.5% 1.9% 1.9% 
Mohawk Valley1.0% 1.0% 0.6% 
New York City1.0% 1.2% 1.4% 
North Country0.8% 1.8% 1.5% 
Southern Tier1.3% 1.1% 1.3% 
Western New York1.4% 1.1% 1.3% 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 
Bronx 1.1% 1.0% 1.8% 
Brooklyn 1.0% 1.3% 1.5% 
Manhattan 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% 
Queens 1.1% 1.4% 1.4% 
Staten Island 1.0% 1.9% 1.5% 

Of the 495,464 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 3,577 28 
Allegany 271 
Broome 3,368 38 
Cattaraugus 461 
Cayuga 364 12 
Chautauqua 884 
Chemung 1,640 96 
Chenango 381 16 
Clinton 240 
Columbia 680 11 
Cortland 510 14 
Delaware 169 
Dutchess 5,438 17 
Erie 12,819 37 
Essex 197 
Franklin 79 
Fulton 361 
Genesee 380 
Greene 490 
Hamilton 16 
Herkimer 387 
Jefferson 202 
Lewis 108 16 
Livingston 280 
Madison 559 
Monroe 7,111 41 
Montgomery 261 
Nassau 49,312 109 
Niagara 2,041 
NYC 258,555 653 
Oneida 2,681 11 
Onondaga 5,309 32 
Ontario 644 
Orange 13,457 44 
Orleans 393 
Oswego 616 
Otsego 390 
Putnam 1,794 
Rensselaer 1,080 
Rockland 17,685 50 
Saratoga 1,308 13 
Schenectady 1,546 
Schoharie 109 
Schuyler 116 
Seneca 140 
St. Lawrence 386 
Steuben 962 11 
Suffolk 48,663 101 
Sullivan 1,743 18 
Tioga 572 23 
Tompkins 603 10 
Ulster 2,471 12 
Warren 450 
Washington 332 
Wayne 448 16 
Westchester 40,131 90 
Wyoming 182 
Yates 112 

Saturday, 12 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,730. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths 
Allegany 
Bronx 
Broome 
Chemung 
Kings 
Manhattan 
Orange 
Queens 
Richmond 
Tioga 

